live5news.com
I-26 lanes reopen after crash near Ashley Phosphate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed two westbound lanes of I-26 in North Charleston has been cleared. The incident was reported at mile marker 209, near the Ashley Phosphate exit, at 9:40 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The two right lanes remained closed for...
abcnews4.com
Driver dies after chase with highway patrol in Berkeley County: BCSO
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a person who attempted to drive away from a traffic stop fatally crashed in Berkeley County on Monday. At around 3:50 p.m., a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper reportedly identified a stolen car on Hwy 17A. According to SCHP,...
Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
live5news.com
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night. Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.
live5news.com
Crews respond to house fire in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
live5news.com
Fire heavily damages Summerville home
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Summerville Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire the damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home located on Ashley Drive, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said. By 8...
live5news.com
Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants...
live5news.com
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the man they took into custody Tuesday afternoon is facing dozens of charges. Cane Dajwond James, 24, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. with the help of K-9 Rex, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. James was taken...
Home destroyed during Sunday fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze. Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it […]
live5news.com
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
live5news.com
Deputies: One wounded in Beaufort County shooting
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on St. Helena Island. Deputies responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a report of a shooting victim. That victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, deputies said.
abcnews4.com
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
live5news.com
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
abcnews4.com
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for deadly 2019 downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver in a deadly 2019 DUI crash in downtown Charleston that killed one and seriously injured two others was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Monday. Thomas Garris, 34, faced up to 25 years in prison...
abccolumbia.com
Charleston Deputies still searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed actor Alexander Jennings
CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run July 5 crash that killed 22 year-old actor Alexander Jennings. Jennings was walking on Sol Legare Road around 2:30 am when he was struck by two vehicles. Both...
wfxb.com
Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston
Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
live5news.com
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
