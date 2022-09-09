ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

I-26 lanes reopen after crash near Ashley Phosphate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed two westbound lanes of I-26 in North Charleston has been cleared. The incident was reported at mile marker 209, near the Ashley Phosphate exit, at 9:40 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The two right lanes remained closed for...
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
live5news.com

One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night. Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.
live5news.com

Crews respond to house fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
live5news.com

Fire heavily damages Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Summerville Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire the damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home located on Ashley Drive, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said. By 8...
live5news.com

Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants...
WCBD Count on 2

Home destroyed during Sunday fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze. Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it […]
live5news.com

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
live5news.com

Deputies: One wounded in Beaufort County shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on St. Helena Island. Deputies responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a report of a shooting victim. That victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, deputies said.
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
wfxb.com

Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston

Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
WCBD Count on 2

Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
live5news.com

2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
