Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
Vermilion River Bridge to Close Sunday + Johnston Street Lane Closures Coming Up
Construction work continues as one-time projects, daily projects, and complete projects are happening across Lafayette. Vermilion River Bridge over Ambassador Caffery to Close on Sunday. If your Sunday commute takes you to the Vermilion River Bridge on Ambassador Caffery then you will need to find another route to get to...
79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th
The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community...
Coffee Dash in Maurice will open a Lafayette location possibly next month; Here's where
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette. Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said. DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned...
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
Old Navy To Relocate Lafayette Store To Former Off Broadway Shoes Space In Ambassador Town Center Next Year
Old Navy, well known for their affordable, trendy clothes and routine discounts is relocating their Lafayette store from 118 Tucker Drive near the Acadiana Mall into the former Off Broadway Shoe’s space at 130 Meadow Farm Road, next to Costco in the Ambassador Town Center development. For many, Old...
Flight makes emergency landing at Lafayette Regional Airport
A routine CommutAir flight from Houston, Tx. to Gulfport, Miss. made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) on Sunday.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Monday
Sgt. Robin Green told KATC, the crash took place at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 7:56 a.m.
Police investigating after body found in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
New Fall event at Moncus Park: Trick-or-treating and more
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more. As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family. In...
Inside of house destroyed by Lafayette house fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
AirMed helicopter called to multi-vehicle crash in New Iberia
A man and his 11-month old infant have been air-lifted to a New Iberia hospital in critical condition
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
Father and Daughter Airlifted in Major Multi-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia (UPDATED)
A man and his 11-month-old infant daughter have been airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries following the crash on Jane Street.
Lafayette Old Navy Moving, Cites Youngsville and Broussard Growth
Citing, in part, the recent growth of the Broussard and Youngsville areas, the Lafayette Old Navy store is making a move to a new location.
Five Places Around Acadiana That Are Haunted
Here are five of the top places that are supposedly haunted in Acadiana:
Police organization banding together to help Lafayette Police veteran get medical help
(NOBLE) bringing awareness and highlighting a veteran Lafayette Police Officer of 27 years
2 injured in shooting on Crandal Ave. in Rayne
The Rayne Police Department is currently on the scene of a double shooting.
