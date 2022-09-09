ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

99.9 KTDY

79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th

The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police investigating after body found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

New Fall event at Moncus Park: Trick-or-treating and more

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more. As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family. In...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

The Current Media

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

 https://thecurrentla.com

