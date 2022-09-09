Read full article on original website
YFC Skate Competition In Farmington
(Farmington) Young Faith In Christ will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the skate park in Farmington with a special event on October 1st. Michael McGuire is the director of YFC. He says everyone is welcome to be a part of the “Farmtown Throwdown.”. The skate park is located on...
First Tanks For Listening Winner Announced
(Farmington) Congratulations to Aaron Mosier of Park Hills. We drew his name this morning as our first winner in our Tanks for Listening promotion. Aaron wins a $98 gift card from J-98, mymoinfo.com and our participating sponsors. We caught up with Mosier on the air this morning to share the good news.
MSHFCA Rankings Have Hillsboro, Farmington In Top 10
The latest rankings are out from the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association and a couple of our area teams cracked the top ten in Class Four. Hillsboro and Farmington are ranked 4th and 5th, respectively. Farmington has a record of 10-4 with a game against Jackson coming up Wednesday evening. Hillsboro is 11-4 and the Hawks are currently in the heat of the St. Louis Suburban Showdown with a quarterfinal matchup against 2nd ranked Washington Tuesday evening.
June Vaughn – Service 1pm 9/15/22
June Vaughn of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Christian Cemetery. Visitation for June Vaughn will be 11 to 1 Thursday at the funeral home.
Stephen Gilliam – Service 1pm 9/16/22
Stephen Gilliam of Cadet died Monday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Stephen Gilliam will be 4 to 8 Thursday and 10 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
Dennis L. Hancock — Service TBA
Dennis L. Hancock of Hillsboro passed away on September 6th, he was 74 years old. A memorial and celebration of life for Dennis Hancock will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Kathleen Stringer — Service 9/16/22 10 A.M.
Kathleen Stringer of Herculaneum passed away on September 5th, she was 74 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (9/16) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Kathleen Stringer will be Thursday (9/15)...
Lisa Dawn Minney — Service 9/13/22 1 P.M.
Lisa Dawn Minney of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, September 6th, she was 61 years old. The visitation for Lisa Minney will be Tuesday (9/13) from Noon until the time of funeral services at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
Central’s Murphy Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Park Hills) The original Murphey’s law states that anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. However, perhaps it’s time for a second Murphy’s law, because when Casen Murphy plays quarterback for the Central Rebels things go right, in a big way. After his sterling performance against the Potosi Trojans, Murphy is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Murphy threw only seven passes, but he completed six of them for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He ran only six times, but gained 89 yards and scored four more touchdowns. His coach Kory Schweiss says his efficiency is off the charts…
Festus train trestle rebuild begins soon
(Festus) Festus residents will see lots of work happening on the Horine Road train trestle soon, which will cause some closures and detours through town. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says this project has been needed for some time. Camp says the new trestle structure will be much safer, but...
Bonne Terre Approves Budget
(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre City Council approved the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year Monday night. City administrator Shawn Kay says it’s similar to last year…. Bonne Terre will continue several projects and start some new ones this fiscal year. Kay explains that even if funding comes in from a grant, that money still has to be budgeted…
Festus Woman Forced Off The Road In Jefferson County, Hits Dirt Embankment
(Jefferson County) A Festus woman was injured in a car accident on Route ‘T’ in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says 48-year-old Holly Pope was driving westbound near Oakville Road when a box truck traveling eastbound crossed the double yellow centerline into the path of Pope’s Ford Ecosport. Pope swerved to the right to avoid the collision, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a dirt embankment and a tree. Pope received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital.
John Wayne McAtee — Service 9/13/22 10 A.M.
John Wayne McAtee of Festus passed away Thursday, September 8th, at the age of 65. The funeral services will be held Tuesday (9/13) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mahn Funeral Homes.
Beautiful Weather Will Rule This Week
(St. Louis) The next several days should be quite enjoyable in terms of weather. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the last full week of summer should be very nice. And you can expect the nice weather to hang around for...
