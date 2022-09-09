(Park Hills) The original Murphey’s law states that anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. However, perhaps it’s time for a second Murphy’s law, because when Casen Murphy plays quarterback for the Central Rebels things go right, in a big way. After his sterling performance against the Potosi Trojans, Murphy is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Murphy threw only seven passes, but he completed six of them for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He ran only six times, but gained 89 yards and scored four more touchdowns. His coach Kory Schweiss says his efficiency is off the charts…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO