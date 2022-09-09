ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

spotonillinois.com

Piercing, jewelry store Rowan leases space at Tribune Tower

Rowan, an ear-piercing and jewelry store chain, is moving into Chicago's Tribune Tower. The New York City-based retailer said its first Illinois location will occupy 900 square feet of space at Michigan Avenue landmark. Other Illinois locations planned include Lincoln Park and Chicago's...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
ELBURN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
spotonillinois.com

[Men's Golf] Men's Golf Competes at St. Francis Fall Invitational

Editor's Note: This story will be updated when official results become available. JOLIET, IL-The Governors State men's golf squad continued a busy fall slate by participating in the St. Francis Fall Invitational at the Wedgewood Golf Course on Wednesday. The Jaguars finished...
JOLIET, IL
spotonillinois.com

Recent Bourbonnais home sales in week ending Aug. 13

These are the top 10 home sales for Bourbonnais, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 31 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $225,000 in Bourbonnais. Top 10 home sales in Bourbonnais for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceBMO Harris...
BOURBONNAIS, IL

