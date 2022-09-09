Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Las Vegas-area water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry
The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
Thunderstorms moving over Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with lightning are moving through southern Nevada from Arizona. The storms are dumping rain in the Spring Mountains and on Mount Charleston.
Fox5 KVVU
Group raising money for cloud seeding Red Rock Canyon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Can we make it rain or snow at Red Rock Canyon? One local group thinks so and is raising money for a new cloud seeding program. The group says something must be done to save the ecosystem of the red rocks as the extreme drought continues. The concept is to seed the clouds, which is done by shooting particles into the sky as clouds pass by weighing them down and forcing them to drop the water within.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rain causes slippery roads throughout the Las Vegas valley
Here in Las Vegas, we welcome the rain. But when the storm finally comes, it can lead to a slippery slope for drivers.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
news3lv.com
Oil spill causing major delays on east valley roadways
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An oil spill is causing significant traffic delays in one east valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The spill is currently affecting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. According to the City of Las Vegas, they are aware of the...
news3lv.com
Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
Thunderstorms, heavy winds passing through Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Isolated thunderstorms have been traveling throughout parts of the Las Vegas valley, producing over 40-mile-per-hour winds and frequent lightning. According to the National Weather Service, the eastern and southern parts of the valley are mostly being impacted. The weather service is urging residents to stay indoors as the storms pass through.
L.A. Weekly
Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada
As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
news3lv.com
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
matadornetwork.com
7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun
Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s very stressful,’ Las Vegas resident says she is trapped inside unlivable apartment due to high rent costs
The rent crisis in the Las Vegas valley continues, one resident says she is trapped and living a nightmare inside an old apartment.
Flash flood warning in place west of Las Vegas as thunderstorms continue to travel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning is in effect for areas west of the Las Vegas valley until 4:15 p.m. Monday. Pahrump, Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston, and Sandy Valley are some of the areas that could see thunderstorms producing flash flooding as well as at least 40 mph winds, according to the National […]
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
news3lv.com
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
vegas24seven.com
Nightmare on Spring Mountain is back from the dead at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas
NIGHTMARE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN IS BACK FROM THE DEAD AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE IN LAS VEGAS. Fully immersive Halloween experience, complete with bone-chilling drink specials, live music, themed dress-up nights, and more than $10,000 in Halloween décor. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The...
news3lv.com
New 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available for all Nevada residents 12 and older
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The recently authorized COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the omicron variant is now available for all Nevadans 12 and older. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says the "bivalent" booster can be administered as a single booster dose at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
parentherald.com
Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips
A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
Comments / 1