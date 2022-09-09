ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Group raising money for cloud seeding Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Can we make it rain or snow at Red Rock Canyon? One local group thinks so and is raising money for a new cloud seeding program. The group says something must be done to save the ecosystem of the red rocks as the extreme drought continues. The concept is to seed the clouds, which is done by shooting particles into the sky as clouds pass by weighing them down and forcing them to drop the water within.
news3lv.com

Oil spill causing major delays on east valley roadways

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An oil spill is causing significant traffic delays in one east valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The spill is currently affecting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. According to the City of Las Vegas, they are aware of the...
news3lv.com

Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
#Las Vegas Valley#Air Quality#Thunderstorms
8newsnow.com

Thunderstorms, heavy winds passing through Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Isolated thunderstorms have been traveling throughout parts of the Las Vegas valley, producing over 40-mile-per-hour winds and frequent lightning. According to the National Weather Service, the eastern and southern parts of the valley are mostly being impacted. The weather service is urging residents to stay indoors as the storms pass through.
L.A. Weekly

Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada

As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
news3lv.com

Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
matadornetwork.com

7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun

Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
news3lv.com

Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
news3lv.com

New 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available for all Nevada residents 12 and older

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The recently authorized COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the omicron variant is now available for all Nevadans 12 and older. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says the "bivalent" booster can be administered as a single booster dose at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
parentherald.com

Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips

A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
