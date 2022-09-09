Thank you, friends and community, for your ongoing support of the Pagosa Senior Center. To provide additional options for dining with us, we will now be open for service Monday through Thursday for dining in, and the pickup option will be available throughout the week as well as Friday. We do ask that you please call or text us and indicate if you will be dining in or picking up a Grab-n-Go when you leave your message. For more information contact us at 970-264-2167.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO