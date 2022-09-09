ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont City Council approves property tax rate, water and garbage rates

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont has approved a property tax rate that's less than last year but may still cost homeowners more money. Council voted on a budget and tax rate during its meeting Tuesday afternoon. Council members say they're trying to fund important programs like drainage and street repair, while recognizing homeowners are dealing with higher appraised values, meaning higher property tax bills.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PAISD to restrict unaccompanied youth at district events

PORT ARTHUR — From PAISD :. PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures inorder to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events. We specifically want Titan Nation to experience the talents of our students in the areas of athletics, fine arts, academics, and more, without worrying about safety. In order for that to happen, we have procedures and protocols in place that champion the safety of individuals of all ages.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Health Department joins PA Health in offering Bivalent COVID booster shot

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department is excited to announce they are now administering the Bivalent (updated) COVID booster shot. As of September 1, 2022, the CDC recommends getting the newly updated Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older in order to help prevent the spread of some of some of the newer variants.
BEAUMONT, TX
Jefferson County, TX
fox4beaumont.com

WB teen arrested and in juvenile detention pending outcome of probe into bathroom attack

BEAUMONT — A West Brook High School student is under arrest and in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, pending the outcome of an investigation into an attack against another student last week inside a bathroom, according to information the Jefferson County DIstrict Attorney's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The D.A.'s Office says BISD Police are finishing their investigation and once they turn it over to the D.A.'s Office, a determination will be made about what charges to file.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy

BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
