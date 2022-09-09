Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont City Council approves property tax rate, water and garbage rates
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont has approved a property tax rate that's less than last year but may still cost homeowners more money. Council voted on a budget and tax rate during its meeting Tuesday afternoon. Council members say they're trying to fund important programs like drainage and street repair, while recognizing homeowners are dealing with higher appraised values, meaning higher property tax bills.
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff's Office joins forces with JP to increase awareness of vaping danger
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The cloud of vaping continues to enshroud a growing number of Texas students. Three years ago, Texas lawmakers changed the legal age for buying e-cigarettes to 21. That means school boards must prohibit vaping by students. However, that's easier said than done. Hamshire-Fannett ISD is a...
fox4beaumont.com
PAISD to restrict unaccompanied youth at district events
PORT ARTHUR — From PAISD :. PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures inorder to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events. We specifically want Titan Nation to experience the talents of our students in the areas of athletics, fine arts, academics, and more, without worrying about safety. In order for that to happen, we have procedures and protocols in place that champion the safety of individuals of all ages.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Health Department joins PA Health in offering Bivalent COVID booster shot
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department is excited to announce they are now administering the Bivalent (updated) COVID booster shot. As of September 1, 2022, the CDC recommends getting the newly updated Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older in order to help prevent the spread of some of some of the newer variants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
PA Health Department COVID vaccination clinic now offering Bivalent boosters
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department COVID vaccination clinic is now offering Bivalent boosters (new boosters) for Pfizer and Moderna to individuals 12 and older. The boosters can be administered if it has been two months since your primary series or two months since your last booster does.
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
fox4beaumont.com
WB teen arrested and in juvenile detention pending outcome of probe into bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — A West Brook High School student is under arrest and in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, pending the outcome of an investigation into an attack against another student last week inside a bathroom, according to information the Jefferson County DIstrict Attorney's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The D.A.'s Office says BISD Police are finishing their investigation and once they turn it over to the D.A.'s Office, a determination will be made about what charges to file.
fox4beaumont.com
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4beaumont.com
83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed power line at Calder Woods in Beaumont
Beaumont Police Department is investigating death of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed power line at Calder Woods. Beaumont Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 an 83-year-old man died when he was electrocuted at the Calder Woods Senior Living Community, 7080 Calder. Police responded at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday. They say the...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police investigate possible attempted kidnapping Sunday at hike and bike trail
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest man on harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail in Beaumont. Update from Beaumont Police Department:. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and...
fox4beaumont.com
BISD Police Chief wants to 'set the record straight' about probe into WB bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont teenager remains at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center following a fight at West Brook High School last week. He's accused of beating up another student in a bathroom at the school, and it was caught on cell phone video that many in the community have shared.
fox4beaumont.com
Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy
BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Man charged with harassment after BPD responds to report of possible attempted kidnapping
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police arrest man on Harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female.
fox4beaumont.com
15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in
PORT ARTHUR — The 15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in. Port Arthur Police Department the 15-year-old suspect at the police station after he turned himself in. His family drove him to the police station Sunday afternoon at about 3 p.m. The fatal shooting...
Comments / 0