Read full article on original website
Related
Medina County Park District completes first phase of Plum Creek Greenway Trail
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- With the official unveiling of a quarter-mile asphalt section of the Plum Creek Greenway Trail Sept. 6, officials from Brunswick and the Medina County Park District agree that the project is instrumental in bringing more connectivity to both the city and the entire region. “This is a...
Instead of repairing Sidaway Bridge, amp up law enforcement in that part of the East Side
I was born and raised on Cleveland’s East Side. My grandmother owned a house on East 64th Street directly behind where the old Dan Dee Pretzel & Chips once stood. I remember the Dan Dee area quite well as a kid growing up in the 1970s and 1980s. This area was a dump site for trash and very isolated from public view. Bodies have been found there.
cityofmentor.com
WATER SERVICE ALERT: Reynolds Road Business District
UPDATE 9:53 AM – Water service has been restored to affected customers in the Reynolds Road Business District. ORIGINAL POST 4:12 AM: Water service will be disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Boulevard, as well as down Industrial Park Boulevard, effective at 4:00 AM today, September 12, 2022, as Aqua Ohio crews repair a water main break.
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-76 eastbound reopened between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina Co. after crash
Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina County near Wadsworth for hours Monday morning due to an apparent crash of a cement truck, officials and News 5 crews confirmed.
Reviewing bus safety regulations can save lives: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio – School is back in session in Brooklyn, Independence, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills, which means there are more young people walking, riding bikes and getting on and off school buses in all five cities. Although drivers should be aware of the laws regarding school bus...
North Royalton hires BZA member to design city’s new senior center
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio --The city has hired a member of its Board of Zoning Appeals to design its new senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, will earn a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which will involve renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
South Euclid to finally see return on 2006 Greenvale Road investment
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The culmination of a 16-year dream may be near, and City Council President Ruth Gray and Mayor Georgine Welo couldn’t be happier. It was back in 2006, after police answered calls to several Greenvale Road duplexes for nuisance and criminal complaints over the course of a lengthy period of time, that the city decided to act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medina City Council officially approves deer bow hunting program
MEDINA, Ohio -- After many long discussions on the topic, City Council voted 5-1 (with one member absent) Monday (Sept. 12) to approve an ordinance allowing bow hunting of deer within the city. The ordinance is an abatement initiative for both long-term and short-term control and reduction of the white-tailed...
cleveland19.com
Crews repair water main break in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
morelandhills.com
Chagrin Blvd. Resurfacing Project
As part of our 2022 Road Program we will be resurfacing Chagrin Boulevard from a starting point just east of Quail Hollow Farms and ending at the Chagrin Falls border. Chagrin Valley Paving has been awarded the contract and will start the three-phase project on September 13th with an anticipated end date of November 12th of this year. Please see the detour below.
cleveland19.com
Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Mentor adds additional 'eyes' on the road by implementing license plate reading cameras
MENTOR, Ohio — The city of Mentor has put additional eyes on city streets by implementing automatic license plate reading cameras. “We've actually recovered 17 stolen automobiles in Mentor, and I think we've arrested 41 persons with warrants,” Mentor Police Captian Robert Valley said. He said all of...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
Tri-City Bark Park’s future includes pavilion, dog agility course
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Tri-City Bark Park has become a popular place for Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights dogs and their humans, and its advisory board continues planning future park amenities. The park is located at 18825 Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. President Guy Turner (Berea), Vice President...
cleveland19.com
Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County officials confirmed 9-year-old Chloe Sharp and her mother, Katie Heiden were killed in a fire at their home last week. Chloe’s father and brother made out alive, but are now grieving the huge loss left behind. Roger Hunker said he knew Katie...
Watch I-Team investigation into speeding school bus
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Brunswick City School bus barreling down the road day after day.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 6