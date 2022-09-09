ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

cityofmentor.com

WATER SERVICE ALERT: Reynolds Road Business District

UPDATE 9:53 AM – Water service has been restored to affected customers in the Reynolds Road Business District. ORIGINAL POST 4:12 AM: Water service will be disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Boulevard, as well as down Industrial Park Boulevard, effective at 4:00 AM today, September 12, 2022, as Aqua Ohio crews repair a water main break.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Crews repair water main break in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
MENTOR, OH
morelandhills.com

Chagrin Blvd. Resurfacing Project

As part of our 2022 Road Program we will be resurfacing Chagrin Boulevard from a starting point just east of Quail Hollow Farms and ending at the Chagrin Falls border. Chagrin Valley Paving has been awarded the contract and will start the three-phase project on September 13th with an anticipated end date of November 12th of this year. Please see the detour below.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
