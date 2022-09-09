Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Council hears more concerns from residents about public housing
Alfreda Miller and her four children live in one of the worst apartment units in Amhurst Gardens. The toilets and bathtubs in her two bathrooms overflow with sewage and feces every few months, she said. She has thrown away countless towels and blankets trying to soak up the water. Her...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle council discusses how to use second portion of ARPA funding
There was a lengthy discussion during last week’s Albemarle City Council meeting about how to best utilize the second part of American Rescue Plan Act funding the city has received. While this portion totals around $2.6 million, the city has received more than $5.2 million through the ARPA. The...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle council approves 30-unit multi-family project
The Albemarle City Council approved a 30-unit multi-family project to be located at the end of Fox Run Drive and Magnolia Street during its Sept. 2 meeting. The proposed development, brought to the city by Green Street Land Company, consists of 24 net-zero, cottage-style and six garage-style apartment units on shared 20-foot private drives.
Stanly News & Press
NCDOT seeks input on draft 10-year transportation plan
The public is invited to learn more about and comment on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, during a weeklong open house. From Sept. 26-30, during normal business hours, members of the public can visit the...
Stanly News & Press
Commissioners approve hiring of Animal Protective Services director, assistant
During a special called county commissioners meeting Monday night, the board approved the hiring of a new shelter director and full-time shelter assistant for Animal Protective Services. The previous director, Jana Aviles, left her post Friday after almost two years on the job. She told The Stanly News & Press...
Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into Councilman James Mitchell, the DA’s office confirmed. The inquiry comes as Mitchell disputes his ownership stake in the uptown construction company RJ Leeper, which has multiple...
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) -– A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election. Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent Republican state Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett in the race […]
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
NC House candidate faces gun charges; lawyer says she has ‘right to bear arms’
According to the police incident report, an officer was called to Ian Drive on the night of Nov. 7, 2021, for someone discharging a firearm.
Hearing set for Tuesday after SRO sued for handcuffing 7-year-old with autism
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A mother and her son will learn Tuesday whether a judge will approve a settlement over how a school resource officer treated her son. It’s a new step in a long-awaited court battle after an incident in 2018 at Pressly School in Statesville. In 2020,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 11th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, September 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Video shows Forsyth County high school principal using “N” word while talking to student
A video that recently surfaced online shows a Forsyth County high school principal using the “N” word while talking to a student. School officials have confirmed that the student recorded the conversation with East Forsyth High School Principal Jeff Cheney on Sept. 9. The video does not show...
Huntersville license plate office shuts down after ‘several contract violations’
The advisory came Friday morning as an apparent shock to people at the facility and those wishing to take advantage of the license plate services.
Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
WBTV
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
