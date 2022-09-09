ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Stanly News & Press

Albemarle council discusses how to use second portion of ARPA funding

There was a lengthy discussion during last week’s Albemarle City Council meeting about how to best utilize the second part of American Rescue Plan Act funding the city has received. While this portion totals around $2.6 million, the city has received more than $5.2 million through the ARPA. The...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle council approves 30-unit multi-family project

The Albemarle City Council approved a 30-unit multi-family project to be located at the end of Fox Run Drive and Magnolia Street during its Sept. 2 meeting. The proposed development, brought to the city by Green Street Land Company, consists of 24 net-zero, cottage-style and six garage-style apartment units on shared 20-foot private drives.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

NCDOT seeks input on draft 10-year transportation plan

The public is invited to learn more about and comment on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, during a weeklong open house. From Sept. 26-30, during normal business hours, members of the public can visit the...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Albemarle, NC
Albemarle, NC
Government
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Kim Scott
WSOC Charlotte

Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, NC
#Housing Authority#Rental Home#Albemarle City Council#Albemarle Public Housing
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Housing
Fox 46 Charlotte

Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
GRANITE QUARRY, NC

