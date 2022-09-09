It’s interesting to see that Halloween signage has less regulation than a political sign under County Land Use Regulations. When I asked the Archuleta County Planning Director why I couldn’t put up a large campaign sign that a private owner and I agreed upon with one another, in our protected association… but Halloween is Universally Exempt for 60 days of decoration and signage in any way… I was received with derision and accused of arguing with her about Wayne Bryant’s campaign, because his signs are being torn down, and she is requesting a $50 fee per sign (about the cost of each sign, a near 100% tax on political speech through fees.)

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO