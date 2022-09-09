Read full article on original website
Celebrating ‘Led Zeppelin’ at the Community Concert Hall, Sept. 23
The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College brings back a celebration of famed rock band, Led Zeppelin… when tribute band ‘Get The Led Out’ takes the stage on Friday, September 23 at 7:30pm. The music of Led Zeppelin like you never heard before! No wigs or fake English accents, just a high-energy concert with honest heart-thumping intensity.
Regina Sikes Awarded Sullivan Foundation Music Scholarship
Regina Sikes, 17, a senior at Pagosa Springs High School, has been awarded a scholarship from the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts, which provides support for local youth with a talent for music, dance or visual arts. The presentation was made on September 8 by (left to...
Monkeypox Vaccine Available at Mobile Clinic in Durango Today, Thursday
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, along with COVID-19 vaccine, at its mobile clinic from 10am to 5pm today, Thursday, September 15 at Fort Lewis College. No appointment is necessary for the monkeypox vaccine, although you can pre-register at this link. Those who...
EDITORIAL: The Fog of Tax Increases, Part Ten
I mentioned on Monday, in Part Eight, the concept of “backfilling” a County budget, and said this unfortunate process had apparently taken place during the five-year duration of the Ballot Measure 1A tax increase. The Archuleta Board of County Commissioners had asked the voters, in 2006, to grant them five years of higher taxes, to allow major investments in road maintenance.
LETTER: Whoops… Rights Violations… Again
It’s interesting to see that Halloween signage has less regulation than a political sign under County Land Use Regulations. When I asked the Archuleta County Planning Director why I couldn’t put up a large campaign sign that a private owner and I agreed upon with one another, in our protected association… but Halloween is Universally Exempt for 60 days of decoration and signage in any way… I was received with derision and accused of arguing with her about Wayne Bryant’s campaign, because his signs are being torn down, and she is requesting a $50 fee per sign (about the cost of each sign, a near 100% tax on political speech through fees.)
