ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Lorain, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Portage, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Shaker Square, school demolition, more among $4.1 million in Cuyahoga County’s newly proposed spending: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council will consider $4.1 million in additional COVID-19 stimulus funding that could be headed for Shaker Square, North Olmsted and Brooklyn Heights. The largest of the proposed projects is $2 million to improve Shaker Square, followed by nearly $900,000 to demolish an old school building...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The birds and the bees in your Northeast Ohio native garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What difference can one plant make?. In our case, one measly red cardinal flower finally attracted a hummingbird to our yard. I purchased two of them in July after a trip to Natives in Harmony, a nursery specializing in native Ohio plants, well off the beaten path outside Columbus. One was promptly snapped by a deer or rabbit, but the other has a tall, slender stalk of red, trumpet-shaped flowers, and that was enough to attract a hungry hummingbird to our yard this past week. My kid and I watched, our mouths literally hanging open, as it darted about while we were waiting for the school bus. No sticky hummingbird feeders or red ribbons, just a single plant that must be as irresistible as the Hot Light at Krispy Kreme.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Greater Cleveland#Northeast Ohio#Linus Covid#General Health
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cleveland.com

Ward 1 Berea councilman survives recall attempt

BEREA, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Board of Elections unofficial results indicate Berea Ward 1 Councilman Leon Dozier has retained his seat after an unsuccessful recall attempt. The Sept. 13 recall election vote count was 126 in favor of Dozier’s continuing to hold office, 93 against. It was the...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Eastside Technical Team trains at Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s important to be prepared, and the Eastside Technical Rescue Team is a little more ready for an emergency after running river rescue drills Tuesday through Thursday (Sept. 6-8) in Chagrin Falls. The team consists of approximately 75 members from various east-side emergency units. Most...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy