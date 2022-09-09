Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8

Read full article on original website
Unemployment fraud has subsided in Ohio, but issues still linger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—More than two years after Ohio and other states were hit with a tsunami of fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, state officials now are only dealing with a fraction of the bogus claims they once faced. However, a state unemployment official says, the problem of scammers filing dishonest claims...
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
Say it ain’t so: The much-respected Eric Gordon is stepping down as Cleveland schools CEO: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of this school year, after ushering in a host of reforms over 11 years. We’re talking about his passion for students and education on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County officials work to decrease number of kids left overnight at office building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent 19 News investigation revealed dozens of teens spent more than one night in a Cuyahoga County office building in downtown Cleveland so far this year. Now, county officials are proposing ideas that could change both the lives of vulnerable children and their social workers.
Shaker Square, school demolition, more among $4.1 million in Cuyahoga County’s newly proposed spending: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council will consider $4.1 million in additional COVID-19 stimulus funding that could be headed for Shaker Square, North Olmsted and Brooklyn Heights. The largest of the proposed projects is $2 million to improve Shaker Square, followed by nearly $900,000 to demolish an old school building...
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district's chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he's been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
The birds and the bees in your Northeast Ohio native garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What difference can one plant make?. In our case, one measly red cardinal flower finally attracted a hummingbird to our yard. I purchased two of them in July after a trip to Natives in Harmony, a nursery specializing in native Ohio plants, well off the beaten path outside Columbus. One was promptly snapped by a deer or rabbit, but the other has a tall, slender stalk of red, trumpet-shaped flowers, and that was enough to attract a hungry hummingbird to our yard this past week. My kid and I watched, our mouths literally hanging open, as it darted about while we were waiting for the school bus. No sticky hummingbird feeders or red ribbons, just a single plant that must be as irresistible as the Hot Light at Krispy Kreme.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members' handpicked projects. "Not a slush fund," said council.
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
Cleveland Heights City Council holds public hearing on proposed Lead Safe initiative
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city still faces some hurdles in becoming the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own Lead Safe rental housing program. Some of those obstacles were discussed at a public hearing held Monday (Sept. 12), where about 15 people spoke on the proposal, many of them landlords and real estate agents.
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
Ward 1 Berea councilman survives recall attempt
BEREA, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Board of Elections unofficial results indicate Berea Ward 1 Councilman Leon Dozier has retained his seat after an unsuccessful recall attempt. The Sept. 13 recall election vote count was 126 in favor of Dozier’s continuing to hold office, 93 against. It was the...
Price tag for new Cuyahoga County jail climbs to $700 million or more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A new Cuyahoga County jail is now expected to cost between $700 and $750 million – a significantly steeper price tag than the county’s most recent estimate, which put the price tag around $550 million. The new estimate was made public for the first...
Cuyahoga County Council approves $40 million to renovate Global Center for Health Innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council Tuesday approved $40.4 million to turn the Global Center for Health Innovation into an extension of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The county’s money covers most of a proposed renovation of the Global Center, and includes $31 million in debt and $9.4...
Reviewing bus safety regulations can save lives: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio – School is back in session in Brooklyn, Independence, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills, which means there are more young people walking, riding bikes and getting on and off school buses in all five cities. Although drivers should be aware of the laws regarding school bus...
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
Following Roe reversal, Cuyahoga County approves using stimulus funds to pay for out-of-state abortion travel
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has approved spending a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward funding travel costs and hotel rooms for residents seeking out-of-state abortions. The travel costs are part of a $475,000, bid-exempt contract approved Monday by Cuyahoga County Board of Control with the Center...
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
Eastside Technical Team trains at Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s important to be prepared, and the Eastside Technical Rescue Team is a little more ready for an emergency after running river rescue drills Tuesday through Thursday (Sept. 6-8) in Chagrin Falls. The team consists of approximately 75 members from various east-side emergency units. Most...
