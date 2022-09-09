ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

APPLICATIONS STILL ACCEPTED

(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that applications continue to be taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated is accepting applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is taking applications in its seven county offices including Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, and Taylorville. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated is taking applications in its six county offices including Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, and Enfield. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for more.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
tspr.org

CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
wmay.com

Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month

(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
WQAD

Here are the signs of chronic wasting disease in deer

THOMSON, Ill. — For the first time in over four years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will speak directly to hunters about a deadly disease infecting deer and elk — chronic wasting disease. The first meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, is one of five the IDNR will...
