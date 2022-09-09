Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
State of Illinois announces recipients of $3.5 Million grants through RISE Program
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- 42 grant recipients will soon receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the recipients of the grant on Tuesday. The State is able to provide these grants, through the...
freedom929.com
APPLICATIONS STILL ACCEPTED
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that applications continue to be taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated is accepting applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is taking applications in its seven county offices including Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, and Taylorville. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated is taking applications in its six county offices including Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, and Enfield. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for more.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Website to Help Seniors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois
Whether I'm willing to admit it or not, I'm at the point in my life where I'm closer to the end than the beginning. Not that I'm in any hurry to call it quits, but I've definitely reached the point where I need to do a little planning. The question...
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus check update 2022: Everything you need to know about Illinois state tax rebates
Who is eligible, how much will you get, and when can you expect to see the money?. (CHICAGO) Some direct deposits may have already been sent out. A new round of stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates is on the way for millions of Illinois residents.
Oh Look, the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile is in Illinois
It's the pop culture equivalent of a presidential visit. OK, so maybe not, but it is a big deal to many when the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile pays a visit to their town and that just happened in a small town in Illinois. This fun video was just dropped on...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Millions Could Be Getting Relief Checks From the State of Illinois. Are You One of Them?
Roughly six million Illinois residents are slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois as checks begin rolling out Monday. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Counties at ‘High' Alert Level, Latest Symptoms
Several Illinois counties still remain at a "high" COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and while transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch for. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID-19...
wmay.com
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
wcbu.org
Leaked anti-government militia membership list includes Illinois mayor, law enforcement officials
Nearly 900 Illinoisans have signed up at one time or another with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group. That includes elected officials, law enforcement, and other first responders. That's according to the Anti-Defamation League's analysis of Oath Keepers membership list data leaked in September 2021. The anti-hate organization...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Here are the signs of chronic wasting disease in deer
THOMSON, Ill. — For the first time in over four years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will speak directly to hunters about a deadly disease infecting deer and elk — chronic wasting disease. The first meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, is one of five the IDNR will...
Direct Deposit or Check? Find Out How You'll Get Your Illinois Tax Rebate
Checks began rolling out Monday as part of the Pritzker administration's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which will provide one-time individual income and property tax rebates to those who are eligible. Around six million Illinoisans are eligible to receive rebates in accordance with the plan, which was originally approved in April.
Comments / 0