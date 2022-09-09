Read full article on original website
IOWA STICKS WITH SPENCER PETRAS
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is sticking with Spencer Petras as the starting quarterback against Nevada. Though two games, Petras has completed 23 of 51 passes for 201 yards and two interceptions for a Hawkeye offense that has scored one touchdown. In his last eight games, Petras has one touchdown pass and nine interceptions.
IOWA SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECIPIENT OF HISTORIC USDA CLIMATE-SMART INVESTMENT
ANKENY — The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) has been awarded nearly $100 million for creation of the Midwest Climate-Smart Commodity Program administered by the Soil & Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF). The grant was awarded through the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s (USDA) Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The five-year program...
