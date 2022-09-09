Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Conference Volleyball Road Losses For SoHi and Nikiski: Kenai Downs Homer On Kardinal Court
The Soldotna volleyball girls dropped a pair of Northern Lights Conference contests to Wasilla, Kenai downs Homer on Friday and the Nikiski girls fell to Homer on Saturday in Southcentral Conference volleyball. SoHi @ Wasilla. The Warriors defended home court with victories over SoHi on Friday and Saturday in NLC...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Freshman Leads Stars At ACS & Palmer Invitational Meets
Soldotna freshman Sophia Jedicki posted the fastest time in the girls freshman-sophomore race at the ACS Class Races and finished second overall at the George Plumley Palmer Invitational. ACS Class Races: Girls. The SoHi girls sweep the top-three positions in the girls freshman-sophomore race lead by Sophia Jedicki posting a...
alaskasportsreport.com
Ultrarunner Elizabeth Dubovsky paves her way to victory, wins Resurrection Pass 50-miler outright
When Elizabeth Dubovsky first signed up for the Resurrection Pass 50-mile race, she was eager to try something new and challenge herself at a novel distance on trails she partially explored. At the finish line, Dubovsky was astonished after claiming victory on the point-to-point run from Cooper Landing to Hope in 8 hours, 28 minutes and becoming the first woman to win the race outright in 18 years.
radiokenai.com
6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby Kicks Off
The 6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby kicks off and goes through Sunday, September 18. It’s a family-friendly fishing tournament where anyone can win prizes. The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby awards prizes using a magic weight that is randomly drawn at the end of each derby day. Since any fish over four pounds is eligible to win, anglers of all skill levels have a chance to earn prizes.
radiokenai.com
September 30th Deadline To Apply For Soldotna Storefront Improvement Program
September 30 is the deadline to apply for the City of Soldotna’s Storefront Improvement Program. The grant program offers up to $7,500 for projects that rehabilitate Soldotna storefronts. It aims to promote a thriving economy and an attractive streetscape. Director of Economic Development and Planning, John Czarnezki, spoke with...
kinyradio.com
Report: Famed Iditarod musher Lance Mackey has died
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Alaskan dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was made public by his parents in a social media post from Wednesday. Mackey, most recently from Fairbanks, who lived for several years in Kasilof, was a...
akbizmag.com
Kenaitze Indian Tribe Opens Education Campus
Kahtnuht’ana Duhdeldiht, the new education campus in Kenai for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently celebrated the grand opening of its new educational campus in Kenai, designed with cultural values in mind. “The tribe’s vision is ‘To assure Kahtnuht’ana Dena’ina thrive forever,’ and I can’t think...
kinyradio.com
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
kdll.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
workboat.com
Brix Marine delivers charter boat to Alaska
Brix Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., delivered the 48'x18'x4'10" aluminum overnight charter fishing boat Double Down to Soldotna, Alaska-based Big Dan’s Fishing Charters earlier this year. The boat, which was designed by the shipyard, has a draft of 2'4". “Since the Conception fire, we worked really closer with the Coast...
kdll.org
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend
Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
kdll.org
Kenaitze Tribe and contractors uncover artifacts under Sterling Highway construction
Passing the white tent on the south side of the Sterling Highway, just outside of Cooper Landing, it’s hard not to be curious. That tent is the home of an archeological dig for pre-contact Dena'ina artifacts, which teams have been working on since 2020 as part of a Sterling Highway construction project.
kdll.org
Nikiski man arrested in connection with his mother's murder
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Standoff With Authorities Results In Suspect Taking Own Life
In the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, Kenai Police Officers attempted to arrest 40-year-old John S. Evans of Kenai at a residence near 5th Avenue in Kenai. According to a KPD Press Release, Evans was being sought for failure to register as a sex offender and two outstanding Alaska State Trooper arrest warrants. Evans fled to his crawl space armed with a firearm in order to avoid arrest. Nearby residents on 5th Avenue were evacuated by arresting officers, in addition to part of the street being closed down during the incident.
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible. Pierce announced on Aug. 26 that he would resign his mayoral position at the end of September in order to […] The post Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdll.org
Standoff with police ends with suspect taking his own life
A 40-year-old Kenai man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday during an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to a statement from the Kenai Police Department. Police say officers were attempting to arrest John S. Evans because he failed to register as a sex offender, and because he...
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published by Juneau radio station KINY after […] The post Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
radiokenai.com
KPB Assembly Releases Details Of August Executive Session
Following the news that came out regarding a pair of settlements with now former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees and Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce regarding a pair of settlements between two separate Human Resources Directors, the Kenai Peninsula Borough scheduled a last-minute Assembly meeting Sunday afternoon regarding Pierce’s resignation. One of the agenda items in question related to the disclosure of items discussed in an executive session held on August 23, 2022.
