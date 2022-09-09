See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for August (searchable database)

Read full article on original website
Related
Price tag for new Cuyahoga County jail climbs to $700 million or more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A new Cuyahoga County jail is now expected to cost between $700 and $750 million – a significantly steeper price tag than the county’s most recent estimate, which put the price tag around $550 million. The new estimate was made public for the first...
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Shaker Square, school demolition, more among $4.1 million in Cuyahoga County’s newly proposed spending: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council will consider $4.1 million in additional COVID-19 stimulus funding that could be headed for Shaker Square, North Olmsted and Brooklyn Heights. The largest of the proposed projects is $2 million to improve Shaker Square, followed by nearly $900,000 to demolish an old school building...
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
cleveland19.com
Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges
Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County officials work to decrease number of kids left overnight at office building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent 19 News investigation revealed dozens of teens spent more than one night in a Cuyahoga County office building in downtown Cleveland so far this year. Now, county officials are proposing ideas that could change both the lives of vulnerable children and their social workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
Cleveland Heights City Council holds public hearing on proposed Lead Safe initiative
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city still faces some hurdles in becoming the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own Lead Safe rental housing program. Some of those obstacles were discussed at a public hearing held Monday (Sept. 12), where about 15 people spoke on the proposal, many of them landlords and real estate agents.
Cuyahoga County Council approves $40 million to renovate Global Center for Health Innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council Tuesday approved $40.4 million to turn the Global Center for Health Innovation into an extension of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The county’s money covers most of a proposed renovation of the Global Center, and includes $31 million in debt and $9.4...
cleveland19.com
Part of Cleveland apartment’s roof collapses; residents seek help to get safety hazard fixed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying Labor Day weekend for people living at the Archwood Manor apartments when a part of their roof collapsed. “It sounded like a freight train right in front of my window. The next thing I know, my air conditioning unit goes ‘whoosh’ right before my eyes. I have high blood pressure. I can’t be in any direct heat. So the humidity is a factor for my body. That’s why I had an air conditioner. I don’t have crap now,” said Victor Garcia, a resident living at the Archwood Manor apartments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
North Royalton hires BZA member to design city’s new senior center
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio --The city has hired a member of its Board of Zoning Appeals to design its new senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, will earn a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which will involve renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
South Euclid hopes to merge its municipal court after judge’s departure
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council President Ruth Gray said council will soon meet to discuss the possibility of merging South Euclid Municipal Court with another court. Gray said that State Sen. Kenny Yuko, D-25, and State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, would be invited to the Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, at which “sharing the court” will be discussed.
Following Roe reversal, Cuyahoga County approves using stimulus funds to pay for out-of-state abortion travel
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has approved spending a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward funding travel costs and hotel rooms for residents seeking out-of-state abortions. The travel costs are part of a $475,000, bid-exempt contract approved Monday by Cuyahoga County Board of Control with the Center...
Medina City Council officially approves deer bow hunting program
MEDINA, Ohio -- After many long discussions on the topic, City Council voted 5-1 (with one member absent) Monday (Sept. 12) to approve an ordinance allowing bow hunting of deer within the city. The ordinance is an abatement initiative for both long-term and short-term control and reduction of the white-tailed...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0