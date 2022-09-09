Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines struggling to shelter homeless population
DES MOINES, Iowa — People are speaking up about the homeless population in downtown Des Moines. Near Central Iowa Services and shelter, there are signs that people are sleeping outside. Near the Surety Hotel, there are also signs that people are calling the street home. "We opened in 2020....
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
radiokmzn.com
OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF BEN BOEKE DENIES INVOLVEMENT WITH OATH KEEPERS
Last Wednesday, a report by the Associated Press listed Oskaloosa Police Chief Benjamin Boeke as one of at least 373 members of law enforcement contained in leaked membership lists from the far-right organization called the Oath Keepers. When the No Coast Network contacted chief Boeke for comment, he was unavailable for a phone call, but did respond with the following statement:
radiokmzn.com
IOWA SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECIPIENT OF HISTORIC USDA CLIMATE-SMART INVESTMENT
ANKENY — The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) has been awarded nearly $100 million for creation of the Midwest Climate-Smart Commodity Program administered by the Soil & Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF). The grant was awarded through the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s (USDA) Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The five-year program...
cbs2iowa.com
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
KCCI.com
City's plan to leave buildings could create opportunity in the East Village
DES MOINES, Iowa — Change is coming to Des Moines Historic East Village. Employees in the armory and police department are moving out. The city plans to buy the old Nationwide building to house the relocated workers. What is moving in?. "We hope that whatever is done with the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
This Walgreens pharmacy on Des Moines' Fleur Drive is one of nine Walgreens stores to have been sanctioned recently by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Des Moines paying to defend cops countersued by councilperson
The city of Des Moines will pay $250 an hour to represent two cops being countersued by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker under a proposal that goes before the city council Monday night.Why it matters: It's taxpayer money spent in a case that was independently launched by the two officers.The city government is not a party to the lawsuit or its counterclaims.Catch up fast: Sheumaker was among a group of Des Moines Black Liberation Movement members during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.Police allege Sheumaker put officer Jeffrey George in a chokehold while others in the group attempted to...
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
KCJJ
Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident
Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man charged with murder following weekend assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been arrested and is facing charges following a weekend assault. Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Ottumwa police officers responded to a report of an assault that had taken place in a parking lot at a convenience store. When officers arrived, a...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman charged with multiple drug-related felonies
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple drug related charges following a search warrant Monday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., Ottumwa police officers, Wapello County sheriff’s deputies, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement officers and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed the search at a residence in the 300 block of South Ward Street in Ottumwa.
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
KCCI.com
Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
