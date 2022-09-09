ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL

Petition filed to remove Wake sheriff from office

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New controversy tonight involving Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. A petition was filed this afternoon to remove the sheriff from office. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville police to hold gun buyback program

The Fayetteville Police Department will host a gun buyback program next weekend. The program will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kingdom Impact Global Ministries, 2503 Murchison Road. The program allows firearms to be surrendered anonymously with “no questions asked,’’ the Police Department said in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
coastalreview.org

Cape Fear River advocate blasts Chemours’ expansion plans

The Bladen County-based chemical company known for releasing toxins into the Cape Fear River is looking to increase its manufacturing capacity, but opponents say that instead of expanding, the plant should be shut down. Chemours Co., a Dupont spin-off, announced its expansion plans Tuesday, citing a critical economic demand for...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Local Election#Board Of Elections#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#City Council#The N C Court Of Appeals#The Vote#The Appeals Court
WRAL News

If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chathamjournal.com

From equity and inclusivity training to demonizing a child’s faith

Pittsboro, NC – At Monday evening’s Chatham County School Board meeting, John Amanchukwu, a black youth minister spoke about how the school system fails their students. Below is an AI generated transcript of his public input:. Tonight, I’m filled with righteous indignation for many reasons. But with only...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy