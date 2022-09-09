Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 7: McNair wants citizens to be informed, make their own choices, be present
City Council member Brenda McNair is a family woman at heart. This is the first public office McNair has held. She ran on a platform of change and envisioned becoming more of an advocate for the people. She is an ordained minister and owns several businesses, including an air conditioning company.
Up and Coming Weekly
City Councilwoman McNair says she misvoted on funding for the proposed history center
Newly elected City Council member Brenda McNair says she intended to vote for a motion to put funding for the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center on the agenda for the council’s next meeting. Instead, her vote was recorded as a “no” vote and resulted in a 5-5...
WRAL
Petition filed to remove Wake sheriff from office
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New controversy tonight involving Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. A petition was filed this afternoon to remove the sheriff from office. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer:...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville police to hold gun buyback program
The Fayetteville Police Department will host a gun buyback program next weekend. The program will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kingdom Impact Global Ministries, 2503 Murchison Road. The program allows firearms to be surrendered anonymously with “no questions asked,’’ the Police Department said in...
'I'm going to lose people': Sampson County Sheriff using social media to plead for funding, staff
"I have to move people to make sure that where we're lacking in one area, we can accommodate in the other."
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
coastalreview.org
Cape Fear River advocate blasts Chemours’ expansion plans
The Bladen County-based chemical company known for releasing toxins into the Cape Fear River is looking to increase its manufacturing capacity, but opponents say that instead of expanding, the plant should be shut down. Chemours Co., a Dupont spin-off, announced its expansion plans Tuesday, citing a critical economic demand for...
Lumberton man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in May 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Lumberton man arrested after a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to four years in prison. Sequion Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced on Sept. 7, according to the […]
Centre Daily
Graduate of drug rehab caught dealing drugs to people in treatment, NC sheriff says
A man who graduated from a drug rehabilitation program and became a staff member there is accused of selling drugs to people in treatment at the facility, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. “You can’t make this stuff up,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement....
Denny’s Sued by Former NFL Players’ Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison, officials say
Authorities say an inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners.
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol gives NC woman a $20,000 check
GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We just pulled up in front of the winner's apartment. There's a lot of cars here, but I don't know if she's home,” said Howie of the Publishers Clearing House prize patrol in a YouTube video. Demetria from Fayetteville, North Carolina got a big...
chathamjournal.com
From equity and inclusivity training to demonizing a child’s faith
Pittsboro, NC – At Monday evening’s Chatham County School Board meeting, John Amanchukwu, a black youth minister spoke about how the school system fails their students. Below is an AI generated transcript of his public input:. Tonight, I’m filled with righteous indignation for many reasons. But with only...
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child
a 27-year-old man has been charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old child, Goldsboro Police said.
4 year I-95 widening project near NC-SC border starts this week
People traveling down to South Carolina will see slowdowns on I-95 in for the next four years.
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
New details released in North Carolina police shooting that killed young woman in July
New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July.
