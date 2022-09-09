Read full article on original website
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
APPLICATIONS STILL ACCEPTED
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that applications continue to be taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated is accepting applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is taking applications in its seven county offices including Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, and Taylorville. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated is taking applications in its six county offices including Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, and Enfield. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for more.
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (9/12/22) at the Olney Public Library from 11:00 to...
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved an amended Boat Dock Lease agreement with Lakeside RV Park of Olney : approved a new building to be constructed for Animal Control on city-owned property leased by Richland County : approved an ordinance to establish the Olney Business District and approved a Business District Plan to collect sales taxes within the new district : amended the City of Olney’s Municipal Code in reference to Food Truck Vendors and Food Service Establishments : approved the addition of Saugeye and Hybrid Striped Bass to Borah Lake, as recommended by the State DNR : approved a change order for additional work at the City of Olney’s Wastewater Treatment Plant : heard various reports : and took no action after a closed session to discuss personnel and real property : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be September 26th.
Olney man airlifted to Indy hospital after Parke County motorcycle crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after police in Parke County said he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened over the weekend on US 41 and County Road 350 West. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says Tony Crawford, of Olney, Illinois, ran off...
Advics Manufacturing is hiring in Vigo County
Advics Manufacturing, LLC in the Vigo County industrial park is hiring, hear about why they may be the perfect fit for you in this Good Day Live segment. Find more information about the jobs available at their website here. Visit on-site:. Advics Manufacturing, LLC. 10550 James Adams St, Terre Haute,...
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
City official discuss trash services
Vincennes officials are trying to figure out what to do about the city’s trash service. First City News spoke with members of the Vincennes City Council. They say, right now, what the city is bringing in through trash services is not covering expenses. This is why council members have...
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
