(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved an amended Boat Dock Lease agreement with Lakeside RV Park of Olney : approved a new building to be constructed for Animal Control on city-owned property leased by Richland County : approved an ordinance to establish the Olney Business District and approved a Business District Plan to collect sales taxes within the new district : amended the City of Olney’s Municipal Code in reference to Food Truck Vendors and Food Service Establishments : approved the addition of Saugeye and Hybrid Striped Bass to Borah Lake, as recommended by the State DNR : approved a change order for additional work at the City of Olney’s Wastewater Treatment Plant : heard various reports : and took no action after a closed session to discuss personnel and real property : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be September 26th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO