freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
freedom929.com
APPLICATIONS STILL ACCEPTED
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that applications continue to be taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated is accepting applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is taking applications in its seven county offices including Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, and Taylorville. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated is taking applications in its six county offices including Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, and Enfield. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for more.
freedom929.com
ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) A fundraiser for Tom DeVore in his candidacy for Illinois Attorney General will be held this Sunday, the 18th, at the Edwards County exhibition building in Albion. With the doors opening at 4:30, the cost is $30.00 per person and all are invited to attend. (NOBLE) The Forrest Ridge...
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (9/12/22) at the Olney Public Library from 11:00 to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
freedom929.com
KENNETH HAROLD “KENNY” HOSTETTLER
(CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Kenneth Harold “Kenny” Hostettler, age 89, of Clay City, will be held Thursday afternoon, September 15, at 1:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Clay City Cemetery, with full military rites and Association of Firefighters honors conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Thursday, September 15, from 10:00 until service time, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for U.S. Navy Veteran, Kenneth Harold “Kenny” Hostettler of Clay City.
freedom929.com
WEEKEND ACTIVITIES
(WYNOOSE) The annual Wynoose Community Chowder is this coming Saturday evening with serving to start at 4:00 and continuing until sold out. With a drive thru bulk sale available, bring your own containers (but no glass), the chowder will also be available by the bowl, along with fried chicken, barbeque, desserts, and drinks. All are invited out.
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
freedom929.com
EVELYN MARIE COLWELL
(WHEELER) The funeral service for Evelyn Marie Colwell, age 83, of rural Wheeler, will be held Friday morning, September 16, at 10:00, at the Latona Church of Christ, with entombment in the Bailey Cemetery, west of Latona. The visitation is Thursday evening, September 15, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Latona Church of Christ. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Evelyn Marie Colwell of rural Wheeler.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
