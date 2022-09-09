ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now

Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

Amazon is acquiring warehouse machinery maker Cloostermans. The company's advanced technology could improve the efficiency of Amazon's massive fulfillment network. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

A long-term outlook suggests each of these stocks might be worth buying. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

All the market indexes turned south as investors transitioned away from high-flying growth stocks. Despite their early poor performance, the market is beginning to realize this pair has long-term potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

10 Reasons to Avoid Bed Bath & Beyond Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond’s core business still has not found its way. The company's financial posture continues to deteriorate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
GamesRadar

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere

The TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's famous dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale, has returned for its penultimate fifth season. Elisabeth Moss takes up her role as June, alongside Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford. With free streaming options available for the critically acclaimed series, follow our guide on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere across the globe and find out what time it's on wherever you are.
TV SERIES

