Council Preview: Guillory investigation launch; $1 million for shelter; property tax rates
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Budget Adoption (Thursday) Lafayette 101. Investigations. The charter gives council members broad powers to investigate...
Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets
The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
Lafayette may be out $22M as state says reimbursement being neglected
…issues with the project and LCG’s payment requests have caused the state to lock up the funding, leaving $22 million worth of reimbursements requested by LCG unpaid until the state government’s questions are answered.
Lafayette Council to vote on audit, investigation of drainage projects
The five-member City Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the audit and investigation, as well as an ordinance providing funding for an outside firm to conduct the operation, according to City Council Chair Nanette Cook. The move comes more than two months after Guillory refused to answer a list of questions about the projects submitted by Cook and other council members on June 7.
‘Significant baby step’ teed up for Evangeline corridor neighborhoods
While it may be years before the I-49 Connector breaks ground, Lafayette is starting to turn dirt on its response to the decades-old megaproject. Lafayette Consolidated Government has advanced well over a dozen projects as part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative, planning millions in improvements to neighborhoods the Connector will one day arc over.
Brief: Get caught up on Guillory’s mounting controversies
The gist: Scrutiny of the mayor-president may be turning into big-time investigations. Here’s a rundown of headlines to catch you up. Patience can still be a powerful tool for reporters. The Daily Advertiser’s Andrew Capps had the foresight to gather up a list of attorney-turned-M-P Josh Guillory’s existing cases after his election — and the patience to sit on the list for 2.5 years before finding any news value in it.
Lafayette mayor has been practicing law, failed to report new law firm
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has been practicing law while in office, even likely during his three-week rehab program, and he has failed to disclose a second law firm to the state Ethics Administration.
Know someone making a difference in Lafayette? Nominate them for the Undercurrent Awards 2022.
People from all corners of Lafayette do amazing things to move our community forward. We felt their impact even when we didn’t know about it. These folks are wavemakers, and the Undercurrent Awards is how we celebrate them. Do you know wavemaker? Nominate them. We’re looking for people who...
Lafayette Utilities System rate increase for electricity may be delayed one year to Nov. 1, 2023
Under the new plan, water rates would increase 8% and sewer rates would increase 9.5% per 5,000 gallons with the start of the new fiscal year Nov. 1, 2022, and again in 2023 and 2024, Stewart said.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Northside grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back.
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
Council Preview: Budget hearing; $16 million for University Avenue
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Special Joint Hearing Agenda (Public Budget Hearing) City Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Budget Wrap Up. After this week’s...
