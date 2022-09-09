ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Council to vote on audit, investigation of drainage projects

The five-member City Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the audit and investigation, as well as an ordinance providing funding for an outside firm to conduct the operation, according to City Council Chair Nanette Cook. The move comes more than two months after Guillory refused to answer a list of questions about the projects submitted by Cook and other council members on June 7.
Brief: Get caught up on Guillory’s mounting controversies

The gist: Scrutiny of the mayor-president may be turning into big-time investigations. Here’s a rundown of headlines to catch you up. Patience can still be a powerful tool for reporters. The Daily Advertiser’s Andrew Capps had the foresight to gather up a list of attorney-turned-M-P Josh Guillory’s existing cases after his election — and the patience to sit on the list for 2.5 years before finding any news value in it.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

