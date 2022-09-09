Read full article on original website
WTHI
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
freedom929.com
APPLICATIONS STILL ACCEPTED
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that applications continue to be taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated is accepting applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is taking applications in its seven county offices including Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, and Taylorville. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated is taking applications in its six county offices including Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, and Enfield. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for more.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
freedom929.com
ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) A fundraiser for Tom DeVore in his candidacy for Illinois Attorney General will be held this Sunday, the 18th, at the Edwards County exhibition building in Albion. With the doors opening at 4:30, the cost is $30.00 per person and all are invited to attend. (NOBLE) The Forrest Ridge...
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (9/12/22) at the Olney Public Library from 11:00 to...
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
freedom929.com
EVELYN MARIE COLWELL
(WHEELER) The funeral service for Evelyn Marie Colwell, age 83, of rural Wheeler, will be held Friday morning, September 16, at 10:00, at the Latona Church of Christ, with entombment in the Bailey Cemetery, west of Latona. The visitation is Thursday evening, September 15, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Latona Church of Christ. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Evelyn Marie Colwell of rural Wheeler.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
freedom929.com
KENNETH HAROLD “KENNY” HOSTETTLER
(CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Kenneth Harold “Kenny” Hostettler, age 89, of Clay City, will be held Thursday afternoon, September 15, at 1:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Clay City Cemetery, with full military rites and Association of Firefighters honors conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Thursday, September 15, from 10:00 until service time, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for U.S. Navy Veteran, Kenneth Harold “Kenny” Hostettler of Clay City.
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
freedom929.com
THOMAS W. BURTON
(TOLEDO) The funeral service for Thomas W. Burton, age 78, of Toledo, will be held Thursday afternoon, September 15, at 1:00, at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Greenup, with burial in the Toledo Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, Thomas w. Burton, of Toledo.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
MyWabashValley.com
Advics Manufacturing is hiring in Vigo County
Advics Manufacturing, LLC in the Vigo County industrial park is hiring, hear about why they may be the perfect fit for you in this Good Day Live segment. Find more information about the jobs available at their website here. Visit on-site:. Advics Manufacturing, LLC. 10550 James Adams St, Terre Haute,...
wish989.com
Wayne County Authorities Arrest Pair in Large-scale Meth Operation
FAIRFIELD – Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
freedom929.com
REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved an amended Boat Dock Lease agreement with Lakeside RV Park of Olney : approved a new building to be constructed for Animal Control on city-owned property leased by Richland County : approved an ordinance to establish the Olney Business District and approved a Business District Plan to collect sales taxes within the new district : amended the City of Olney’s Municipal Code in reference to Food Truck Vendors and Food Service Establishments : approved the addition of Saugeye and Hybrid Striped Bass to Borah Lake, as recommended by the State DNR : approved a change order for additional work at the City of Olney’s Wastewater Treatment Plant : heard various reports : and took no action after a closed session to discuss personnel and real property : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be September 26th.
