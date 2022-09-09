(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder that applications continue to be taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program throughout Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. The Embarras River Basin Agency Incorporated is accepting applications in its nine county offices in Olney, Newton, Lawrenceville, Robinson, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Paris, and Tuscola. The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is taking applications in its seven county offices including Flora, Effingham, Vandalia, Shelbyville, and Taylorville. The Wabash Area Development Incorporated is taking applications in its six county offices including Albion, Fairfield, Mt. Carmel, and Enfield. Call the respective office in your county of residence to schedule an appointment as soon as possible or go to the LIHEAP.org website for more.

NEWTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO