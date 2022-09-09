ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNWtp_0hobw4dc00

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that occurred Thursday night.

State police responded to the crash, located on Interstate 66 near mile marker 16, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Police said the driver of an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer while both vehicles were traveling east on the interstate. The crash caused the RV to run off the road, through the guardrail and down an embankment.

According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Families of Richmond double shooting victims offer $10k reward for information

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Interstate 66#Traffic Accident#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
WHSV

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP/FCSO investigate accidents that shutdown 66 for 8 hours

An RV collided with a tractor trailer while both vehicles were traveling east on interstate 66 at mile marker 16. The impact caused the RV to run off the road through a guardrail and down an embankment. Further information as the investigation continues reports at least 8 victims in the...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy