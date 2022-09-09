Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that occurred Thursday night.

State police responded to the crash, located on Interstate 66 near mile marker 16, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Police said the driver of an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer while both vehicles were traveling east on the interstate. The crash caused the RV to run off the road, through the guardrail and down an embankment.

According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The crash remains under investigation.

