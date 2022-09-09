Read full article on original website
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Five store staples to swap at the market
You’ve heard the saying: Put your money where your mouth is. Well, we believe in putting our money where our house is — choosing to spend our hard-earned cash to support the farmers, ranchers and business owners in our own backyards. Farmers markets are where our mission to...
kunc.org
Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting
More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
Colorado Daily
Boulder Shelter leasing Mary Sandoe House in south Boulder
Boulder Shelter for the Homeless is leasing the former Mary Sandoe House while considering a number of purposes for the south Boulder property. While nothing is set in stone, the Boulder Shelter’s Interim Executive Director Spencer Downing said the space could potentially be used to provide housing for senior-age women or as office space for case managers who work in housing services.
Trio of bears spotted on University Hill in Boulder
Three furry guests made an appearance in a Boulder neighborhood on Monday.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
cpr.org
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process
Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
freightwaves.com
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
1310kfka.com
Sewer improvements to close a lane on West 29th St. in Loveland
Sewer improvements will close one lane of West 29th Street in Loveland through the rest of this year. Work on 29th Street, east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive began Monday. The Loveland Water and Power work to expand the life of “aging infrastructure” will also close the sidewalk in that area with pedestrians being told to cross the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive or North Garfield Avenue.
broomfieldleader.com
Cheese Importers headed for Hall of Fame
Linda “Pinky” White remembers hauling wheels of Wisconsin cheese in and out of her home in Longmont in the early days of Cheese Importers, a shoe string wholesale operation she started with her husband Lyman. The couple had tried other businesses, mostly revolving around natural food co-ops. A...
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
County Road 21 Fire 100% contained in Larimer County
The County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County was 100% contained on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire, likely sparked by lightning, burned over 200 acres. RELATED: Evacuations lifted in County Road 21 Fire in Larimer CountyCounty Road 21 Fire calms down, shows little growthEveryone displaced by a fire in Larimer County near Ted's Place were allowed back home on Friday when the fire was at 50% containment. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of all evacuations, mandatory and voluntary, that afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary status at that time, and all voluntary evacuation recommendations have been dropped. County Road 23 was also reopened to northbound traffic.
1310kfka.com
University of Northern Colorado struggling with enrollment
While Colorado State University struggles to find housing for an influx of students, another nearby university is grappling with declining enrollment. The Greeley Tribune reports officials at the University of Northern Colorado said enrollment has fallen 25.5% since 2011 and saw a 10% drop this fall. COVID-19 has hit post-secondary schools particularly hard. Now, it’s left UNC officials tasked with developing a strategic enrollment plan that identifies, recruits, enrolls, and retains students who graduate. Last May, UNC in Greeley reported just over 6,300 undergraduate students and just over 2,700 graduate students. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
weather5280.com
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022
What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
Developer plans to demolish abandoned buildings, build townhomes
Mayor Mike Coffman said a developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.
VIDEO: Hungry bear opens door, climbs in Colorado SUV
Dylan Faflick shared a video that he captured off his security camera of a bear trying to open a door of an unlocked SUV, which he then climbed into. He posted it and shared the video in Allenspark, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are particularly active in the late summer and early fall months because they need to consume about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for winter hibernation.
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway
A new paint job to the building suggests promising progress after months of superficial stagnancy
