Estes Park, CO

kunc.org

Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting

More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
LOVELAND, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder Shelter leasing Mary Sandoe House in south Boulder

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless is leasing the former Mary Sandoe House while considering a number of purposes for the south Boulder property. While nothing is set in stone, the Boulder Shelter’s Interim Executive Director Spencer Downing said the space could potentially be used to provide housing for senior-age women or as office space for case managers who work in housing services.
BOULDER, CO
Wake Up Wyoming

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process

Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County

Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Sewer improvements to close a lane on West 29th St. in Loveland

Sewer improvements will close one lane of West 29th Street in Loveland through the rest of this year. Work on 29th Street, east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive began Monday. The Loveland Water and Power work to expand the life of “aging infrastructure” will also close the sidewalk in that area with pedestrians being told to cross the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive or North Garfield Avenue.
LOVELAND, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Cheese Importers headed for Hall of Fame

Linda “Pinky” White remembers hauling wheels of Wisconsin cheese in and out of her home in Longmont in the early days of Cheese Importers, a shoe string wholesale operation she started with her husband Lyman. The couple had tried other businesses, mostly revolving around natural food co-ops. A...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

County Road 21 Fire 100% contained in Larimer County

The County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County was 100% contained on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire, likely sparked by lightning, burned over 200 acres.  RELATED: Evacuations lifted in County Road 21 Fire in Larimer CountyCounty Road 21 Fire calms down, shows little growthEveryone displaced by a fire in Larimer County near Ted's Place were allowed back home on Friday when the fire was at 50% containment. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of all evacuations, mandatory and voluntary, that afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary status at that time, and all voluntary evacuation recommendations have been dropped. County Road 23 was also reopened to northbound traffic. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

University of Northern Colorado struggling with enrollment

While Colorado State University struggles to find housing for an influx of students, another nearby university is grappling with declining enrollment. The Greeley Tribune reports officials at the University of Northern Colorado said enrollment has fallen 25.5% since 2011 and saw a 10% drop this fall. COVID-19 has hit post-secondary schools particularly hard. Now, it’s left UNC officials tasked with developing a strategic enrollment plan that identifies, recruits, enrolls, and retains students who graduate. Last May, UNC in Greeley reported just over 6,300 undergraduate students and just over 2,700 graduate students. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022

What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
DENVER, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Hungry bear opens door, climbs in Colorado SUV

Dylan Faflick shared a video that he captured off his security camera of a bear trying to open a door of an unlocked SUV, which he then climbed into. He posted it and shared the video in Allenspark, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are particularly active in the late summer and early fall months because they need to consume about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for winter hibernation.
ALLENSPARK, CO

