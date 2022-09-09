Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
Warren rips DeSantis over flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘He has reached a new low’
Leading progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Thursday for sending two plane loads of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the picturesque island off the coast of Massachusetts where U.S. presidents often vacation. Warren took a shot for treating the migrants, who were dropped off...
Comments / 0