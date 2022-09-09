Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
“A Lot of Positive Feedback”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Warren County School District students are in the midst of their first 5-day week of school, but the district has received “a lot of positive feedback” through the first seven days of the school year. Superintendent Amy Stewart told the WCSD Board of Directors...
yourdailylocal.com
Uplinger Sworn in as Part-Time Youngsville Police Officer
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – At Monday’s Youngsville Borough Council meeting, John Uplinger was sworn in as a part-time police officer. Uplinger will serve under Youngsville Borough Chief of Police Todd Mineweaser.
yourdailylocal.com
Damore Goes Low, Warren Golfers Win Bradford Invitational
BRADFORD, Pa. – Warren’s Braddock Damore shot a 75 and Owen Blum a 76 to claim first and second overall as the Dragons won the Bradford Invitational. Conner Zaffino shot an 82 for the Dragons, who finished with a team score of 233, with St. Marys coming in second at 255, Ridgway third at 270, Oswayo Valley fourth at 285, North Clarion fifth at 293 and Kane sixth at 295.
yourdailylocal.com
Bowling Roundup Sept. 12, 2022
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Bowling season is underway at Valley Bowling Center and the first league scores are in the books. DAYBREAKERS: Connie Slocum 172-165-496; Jeff Trohoske 181-509; Marge Peters 161-206-511 BROKENSTRAW COUPLES: Jed Kepple 201-567.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourdailylocal.com
Bickling Sets Record as Warren Girls Blank Titusville; Boys Fall at Harbor Creek
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling set a school record and the Lady Dragons’ offense exploded in a 9-0 win at Titusville on Saturday. Bickling’s three assists in the match pushed her career total to a school-record 86. Bickling broke the previous record of 84 assists, held by her older sister Mackenzie. She also had three goals in the game.
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter
James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren QB Dippold Has Jet 24 Action News Friday Night Lights Play of the Night
ERIE, Pa. – Warren quarterback Eric Dippold was honored with the Jet 24 Action News Friday Night Lights Play of the Night. Dippold threw a bebe to Cayden Wright for a 69-yard touchdown pass, one of three TD passes the duo hooked up on during Warren’s 50-28 win over Girard at Youngsville’s Mike Shine Field.
Comments / 0