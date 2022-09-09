BRADFORD, Pa. – Warren’s Braddock Damore shot a 75 and Owen Blum a 76 to claim first and second overall as the Dragons won the Bradford Invitational. Conner Zaffino shot an 82 for the Dragons, who finished with a team score of 233, with St. Marys coming in second at 255, Ridgway third at 270, Oswayo Valley fourth at 285, North Clarion fifth at 293 and Kane sixth at 295.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO