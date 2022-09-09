Read full article on original website
HCSO deputy, several others injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and several others were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials said. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. between Smithstone Drive and Spencer Road/FM 529. Deputies said...
fox26houston.com
Authorities respond to reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says. According to the constable’s office, no injuries have been reported at this time. The call came in around 1 p.m., prompting authorities to...
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 taken into custody after arriving from China
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was arrested Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Gonzalez said. The crime. On...
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE PURSUIT WITH STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOMICIDE
At about 1:30 am Tuesday Houston Police Sheperd units were on patrol in the I-45 and Little York area when a plate they ran on an Equinox came back as a wanted vehicle in a Montgomery County Homicide. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle stopped near Airline and Little York. While police were detaining the three black males in the vehicle one attempted to destroy some narcotics he had in his possession. He was tased. All three were taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The one male also faces narcotics charges. According to Houston Police, it is unknown if any of the three were involved in a homicide but the vehicle did have a hit from Montgomery County for a homicide. Houston Police took custody of the vehicle also. No word from Montgomery County on which homicide it was involved in.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
Cypress family massacre suspect arrested when he returned to US from China, sheriff says
It took close to nine years, but authorities believe they have the man who killed four members of a family, including two small kids, in custody.
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Bond raised in previous murder charges for men accused of killing off-duty Harris County deputy
HOUSTON — The two men accused of murdering Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin faced a judge Monday morning and were given two new bond amounts for previous murder charges they were facing. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were both out on $75,000 bonds for...
Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
KHOU
Teachers, students hide under desks after reports of shooting at Heights HS
The shooting was a false alarm. There were no injuries reported. Houston police said a fight led to the active shooter scare.
Police looking for pickup in investigation of man found dead in Friendswood
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police are investigating the death of a man found in a home there. They say when they found him, he had been dead for several days. They also released information about a vehicle they're looking for. Police found the man Monday at around 12:40 p.m....
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Lawsuit claims staffing shortage at Harris County Jail led to 19-year-old's murder
"Fred was beat, he was murdered. He was taken advantage of by a system that could not employ people to protect those who they put in here," the 19-year-old's grandmother said.
Waller Co. small plane crash kills pilot and critically injures passenger, Texas DPS says
The other occupant of the single-engine aircraft is fighting for his life after the incident in Waller County on Monday afternoon.
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
KHOU
