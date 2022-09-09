Read full article on original website
Related
nationalfisherman.com
Federal judge turns down lobstermen’s attempt to block right whale rules
A federal judge turned down Maine lobstermen’s latest bid to delay new restrictions aimed at protecting endangered north Atlantic right whales, rejecting fishermen’s arguments that the National Marine Fisheries Service acted arbitrarily and overstated the hazard their gear poses to whales. U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg...
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen over ‘Red List’ Designation
Maine's political leadership has come together in a bi-partisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
thecentersquare.com
Fed judge tosses out lawsuit over lobster regulations
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by Maine lobstermen seeking to block new regulations meant to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed the lawsuit to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce...
Fishermen must be heard about whale rules, Maine gov says
Maine's governor said Tuesday the federal government is moving ahead too quickly with potential new restrictions on the lobster fishing industry, and isn't taking the industry's concerns about the changes into account.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced it was seeking input on new rules to reduce risk to rare whales. The North Atlantic right whales number less than 340 and they are vulnerable to entanglement in lobster fishing gear.Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the agency's plan to provide only one chance for public comment about the new rules later this month is not sufficient. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Gulf of Maine and Its Lobsters Are at Risk From Climate Change
According to an article published in the industry publication National Fisherman earlier this year, 82% of lobsters caught in the United States come from Maine. Which is to say, if you enjoyed a tasty lobster roll this summer, odds are very good that it originated from the waters off the coast of Maine. That in turn begs the question: What might happen if Maine’s waters turned inhospitable to the clawed crustaceans in question?
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Acadia National Park Tourist Swept Away Off Rocky Ledge While Watching Waves
A terrifying situation occurred over the weekend for an Acadia National Park tourist who was watching waves from a rocky ledge during high tide when she was pulling into the water. The State reports that the 20-year-old was hundreds of yards away from the popular Maine rocky inlet, Thunder Hole,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
Let’s save America’s Atlantic salmon
Wild Atlantic salmon, known as the “King of Fish” for their sporting qualities, are on the brink of extinction in the United States. Once numbering as many as a half million in U.S. rivers, Atlantic salmon dwindled to as low as 450 in recent years. The National Marine Fisheries Service has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help restore this iconic species by insisting on conservation measures to the Kennebec River in Maine. The Kennebec was one of the most productive rivers in the country for salmon and other freshwater-marine fish. Four hydropower projects, owned by the energy conglomerate Brookfield Renewable Partners, prevent Atlantic salmon, American shad, river herring and other species from migrating to and from the ocean in a safe and timely manner and to rebuild sadly diminished populations. These dams account for only 0.4 percent of Maine’s total power generation.
Enjoy Your Maine Lobster While You Can: Rising Water Temps May Make the Delicacy More Scarce
As summer draws to a close, hopefully you’ve had your fill of Maine lobster—because we’re not sure how much longer you’ll be able to enjoy that delicacy. The Gulf of Maine, which spans from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, is warming more quickly than 96 percent of the world’s oceans, which will have effects on its lobster population, according to a new report from The Washington Post. In warm temperatures, the cold-weather crustaceans become more vulnerable to disease and less likely to reproduce, and they could move farther north, away from some popular Maine lobstering spots. “Warming ocean waters due to climate...
Food & Wine
American Lobster Put on 'Red List' for Seafood Sustainability
Earlier this week, the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program added the American lobster, snow crab, Atlantic rock crab, and other species that are caught in pots, traps, or gillnets to its "red list." The organization rates the sustainability of seafood using a four color scale, which ranges from green ("Best Choice") to red ("Avoid"). On previous lists, American lobster had an amber rating, which designated it as a "Good Alternative" to other, less-sustainably caught options, with the caveat that lobster consumers should "Be aware of concerns" related to its harvest methods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A state agency selects a landfill manager to conduct a study of leachate treatment options, raising questions
A legislative resolve signed by the Governor in May requires a study of leachate treatment options at two-state owned landfills — Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town/Alton and Dolby Landfill in East Millinocket — be completed this year. Photo by Marina Schauffler. As the latest round of PFAS...
Comments / 1