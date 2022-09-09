Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
411mania.com
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships. The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw
A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Believes AEW Has Done “Maybe One Thing Wrong” Since Their Launch
AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho discussed the first three years of AEW:. “We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Omos On What Has Been 'Weird' Backstage The Past Few Months At WWE
Since his "NXT" live event debut back in 2019, the massively tall Omos has been a towering force in WWE, from teaming with AJ Styles to feuding against him, as well as competing in a singles match against Bobby Lashley at "WrestleMania 38." Now, in an interview with "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy," Omos is speaking out about some of the recent changes happening in the company, and how that has affected the backstage environment.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
411mania.com
NXT Taping Next Week’s Episode On Wednesday
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will not be live, as they will be taping the episode this week according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s 2.0 anniversary episode of NXT will air live, and the September 20th episode will then be taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.
411mania.com
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
411mania.com
Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
Comments / 0