ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

J.D. Martinez has an interesting plan for 2023

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6UBo_0hobvNHx00

J.D. Martinez simply doesn't have all the answers when it comes to his future.

"That's a Chaim question."

That's the usual response from the Red Sox designated hitter when asked about his future, with the topic of a possible qualifying offer from the team - on the Bradfo Sho podcast - allowing for the latest salvo. (At the 14:47 mark of the embedded audio.)

He is just two months away from becoming free agent-eligible, potentially living his final days with the team he has played with since 2018. When it comes to Martinez's next move, it's impossible to predict.

He just turned 35 years old and is currently plowing through one of the most uncomfortable seasons of his career. While hitting a respectable .272 wit an .767 OPS, Martinez's power numbers have dropped significantly (11 homers) with the challenges of a bad back and MLB changes (humidor-induced baseballs) potentially contributing to the downturn.

But between the kind of production he offered for the majority of the season's first half - making the American League All-Star team - and his clubhouse presence, Martinez presents an interesting case for interested parties.

"It definitely has crossed my mind whether I’m going to be back here or if I’m going to be somewhere else," he admitted. "But it’s one of those things where it’s part of the game and it is what it is."

How will the DH be valued? That's anybody's guess. What he isn't leaving to chance is the preparation. As he explained on the Bradfo Sho, things are going to be changing.

After recently talking to an unnamed former longtime major leaguer, Martinez's eyes were opened when it comes to something that is now fully on his radar.

"I think I have a really good plan of what I want to work on and things I want to do in the offseason that I’m really excited about," Martinez said. "Just learning. It’s different. Preparation now is different than what it used to be, for me, just because of my age, my body, and how I need to get my body ready. Certain things you have to turn on. Having to learn to activate certain systems that when you’re younger you never have to do. You spend more time on other things. Now, you’re like, you have to spend more time on this.

"I think this year was kind of one of those years where I kind of learned a lot more about other parts of your body, your nervous system-type stuff. These young guys come out here and their nervous system is on. I have always taken that for granted. I would be like, ’Nervous system? What’s that.’ I have learned now I have to fire my body up, challenge it. Not just in flips. Not just in BP. Crank the machine up. Do some explosive moments. Do something to get my nervous system on.

"Someone pointed it out to me. I don’t want to mention their name … an ex-baseball player. A guy who played who reached out to me and he was like, ‘Dude, I feel like you’re in the same situation. Once I reached your age I learned I have to turn things on. You’re fine. I’m not saying your body is not ready or that your body can’t handle it, but sometimes the first time you are expected to make a quick reaction you’re in the box. You’re in the cage and what are you facing, BP and flips?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He explained that it’s not like when you play the outfield or playing defense where they hit a ball and you make a move, or you do this and you have to go there.

"It’s one of those things where I was like, ‘Damn, I never thought it like that. It kind of makes sense and is something I want to try going into the offseason.’ It’s just different training, really.

"That’s what I’m really going do dive into and that’s what I’m excited about."

So, what changed in 2022 (besides every team implementing humidors ... which Martinez addresses in the podcast)? One of the biggest differences in this season being that he never played one inning in the field.

Last season, he manned the outfield in 36 games. In 2018 there were 57 games in the field, and 38 the year after. Even in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Martinez put his glove on six times.

And heading into this season, there was a plan for Martinez to play right field, serving as the right-handed-hitting complement to Jackie Bradley Jr. But once Trevor Story was signed, that paved the way for Christian Arroyo to fill the role, leaving Martinez solely at the DH spot.

In Martinez's mind, what's done is done. Now comes adjusting to what lies ahead.

"These young guys come I and it’s like, ‘Hey, sprint!’ And It’s like, boom. Me or you, it’s like sprint, ‘Oh (expletive).’ It’s one of those things where it has kind of hurt me a little bit not being in the outfield as much," he said. "I haven’t been able to move around. It’s one of those things where I looked back and I’m like, I really should have really planned out for more this year."

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they provide championship quality home heating oil and HVAC services.

Comments / 4

Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a hidden gem in Andres Chaparro

When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup

Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The American League
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
markerzone.com

DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW

The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
NFL
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy