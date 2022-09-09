NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - Bands of rain expected throughout the day Monday. This won't be a continuous rain, but at times passing showers. Downpours are expected, so pools of water on the roads will be common. Thunder and lightning are possible. Wind will be light most of the time. It'll turn from north to southwest as the storm moves thru from 5 to 15 m.p.h.

