Michigan State

Camp Grayling facilities to receive upgrade

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Army National Guard camps and facilities across Michigan are being modernized. Governor Whitmer authorized $1 million from the 2023 budget to pay for the work. The funds will transform 33 facilities, including at Camp Grayling in Crawford County. Some of the changes include lactation rooms...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Mackinac Bridge workers needed: Best view, must love heights

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you enjoy a good view and don't mind working hundreds of feet in the air, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring. The open positions include Mackinac Bridge maintenance workers and steeplejack positions. The bridge maintenance positions perform repairs and follow all safety regulations...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
New program to focus on launching child care centers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- There's a new resource to help people open child care programs in Michigan. "Our Strong Start” is expected to help the state reach its goals of opening 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Our Strong...
MICHIGAN STATE
Final defendant sentenced in interstate cocaine ring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The eighth and final defendant in a cocaine ring centered in Michigan was sentenced on Monday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval

EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
OREGON STATE
Northern Michigan agencies warn parents of 'rainbow fentanyl'

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Crawford Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention are sending a warning out to parents of a new drug trend. In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency DEA and law enforcement agencies seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. For...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Rainfall throughout the day Monday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - Bands of rain expected throughout the day Monday. This won't be a continuous rain, but at times passing showers. Downpours are expected, so pools of water on the roads will be common. Thunder and lightning are possible. Wind will be light most of the time. It'll turn from north to southwest as the storm moves thru from 5 to 15 m.p.h.
ENVIRONMENT

