UpNorthLive.com
Camp Grayling facilities to receive upgrade
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Army National Guard camps and facilities across Michigan are being modernized. Governor Whitmer authorized $1 million from the 2023 budget to pay for the work. The funds will transform 33 facilities, including at Camp Grayling in Crawford County. Some of the changes include lactation rooms...
UpNorthLive.com
'Republicans for Whitmer' launches less than two months before Michigan's midterm vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of Republicans expressed their support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, joining forces and launching a new collective to help her win re-election. Previous Coverage: Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win. “When you have somebody who has been a state representative, a state senator,...
UpNorthLive.com
Mackinac Bridge workers needed: Best view, must love heights
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you enjoy a good view and don't mind working hundreds of feet in the air, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring. The open positions include Mackinac Bridge maintenance workers and steeplejack positions. The bridge maintenance positions perform repairs and follow all safety regulations...
UpNorthLive.com
New program to focus on launching child care centers in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- There's a new resource to help people open child care programs in Michigan. "Our Strong Start” is expected to help the state reach its goals of opening 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Our Strong...
UpNorthLive.com
East Bay Twp. leaders push back decision on future of former boy scout camp
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The future of a former boy scout camp in Grand Traverse County has been a source of debate for months. On Monday night, East Bay Township leaders met to talk about whether the site can host special events. Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center,...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan DNR launches new app to provide resources for hunters and anglers
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app just in time for hunting season. In the app, fishermen and hunters can buy their licenses and trail permits. They can also report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps.
UpNorthLive.com
Final defendant sentenced in interstate cocaine ring
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The eighth and final defendant in a cocaine ring centered in Michigan was sentenced on Monday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
UpNorthLive.com
Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan agencies warn parents of 'rainbow fentanyl'
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Crawford Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention are sending a warning out to parents of a new drug trend. In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency DEA and law enforcement agencies seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. For...
UpNorthLive.com
Rainfall throughout the day Monday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - Bands of rain expected throughout the day Monday. This won't be a continuous rain, but at times passing showers. Downpours are expected, so pools of water on the roads will be common. Thunder and lightning are possible. Wind will be light most of the time. It'll turn from north to southwest as the storm moves thru from 5 to 15 m.p.h.
