According to new real estate reports, the average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas rose by 26.8% in the first half of 2022 from the same period last year. Over the same period, the multifamily vacancy rate fell to 2.3%, from 3.4%. Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank released Tuesday (Sept. 13) the...

MADISON COUNTY, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO