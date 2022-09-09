Kandi Burruss’ Nephew Survives Shooting At Her Blaze Restaurant



Kandi Burruss is back in the news after an apparent dispute at Burruss’ popular Atlanta steakhouse led to a shooting that left one employee injured and another on the run.

As it turns out, the shooting victim is Burruss’ nephew chef Melvin, who posted several images of his gunshot wounds on his Instagram Stories. He added a thankful message that many could identify with:

“Still here cause granny be praying for me,” a caption read.

On Sept. 8, at around 7:30 pm, The shooting suspect, identified as Henry Darden, who worked at Blaze Steak and Seafood, allegedly shot Melvin at the establishment after a heated argument, Patch reported.

Melvin was shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive , South Fulton Police Lt. Rogers told 11Alive. The alleged shooter left the scene before police officials arrived.

Darden is currently being sought by law enforcement. A $2000 reward is being offered for their arrest. They face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the alleged crime, Patch also noted.



Blaze is located in a residential community in the South Fulton section of Atlanta, and is one of four restaurants owned by the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Burruss and husband Todd Tucker conceptualized Old Lady Gang (OLG) in 2016, according to the website, and has three locations throughout Metro Atlanta. This isn’t the first shooting to occur at a Burruss eatery. The popular OLG restaurant at the Camp Creek location was the site of a shooting in 2020, where three people were shot; two of which were bystanders.

