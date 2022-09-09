Read full article on original website
Theresa Howard
4d ago
I like the idea of this. But they neglected to put in the article where when and why time.? I would like to go to this but I don’t know where I’m going and I don’t know what time it starts.
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair underway in Cape Girardeau
Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
KFVS12
Families continue traditions at SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is in full swing in Cape Girardeau, bringing with it plenty of rides, fair food, fun and more. Thousands of people attend the fair each day as they migrate towards their favorite areas as to what the event has to offer.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Paducah and McCracken County Commissioner Zana Renfro dies at age 61
PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61. Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home. For nearly 12 years,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson...
kbsi23.com
State representative and state senator visit Vienna High School
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Special visitors came to Vienna High School Monday. State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R) and State Senator Dale Fowler (R) got to experience being principal for a day as well as travel on the school bus and listen to the students and staff on their educational process.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend
PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
illinois.edu
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
KFVS12
Bernie, Mo. residents want solution for city water problems
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Bernie, Missouri are asking for answers about their water. They’re calling on city leaders and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to do something about the brown water they’ve been dealing with for years. “It looks like urine almost,” said Bernie resident...
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair using new security measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day before kept a lot of people busy setting up for the community’s involvement. Christina Crook said, “I love seeing kids, and the people and just all the smiles and the wonderful weather.”
KFVS12
$5K reward offered in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
suntimesnews.com
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
mymoinfo.com
75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County
(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
kbsi23.com
Cache River Days continue to flourish after 27 years
ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – Cache River Days has become a staple in Ullin, Ill. over the last 27 years. Mike Dewitt, who has been the mayor of Ullin for 29 years, said a late friend of his can be credited with the idea for Cache River Days. “A friend...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Traffic Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
