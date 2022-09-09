Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
South Charleston house hit by car a familiar crash site for vehicles
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A car crashed into a house Friday in South Charleston containing two apartments. The wreck initially trapped one woman who was in bed under the car and injured another who was found in the kitchen. But this isn't the first time a vehicle crashed into this exact house.
South Charleston police search for breaking and entering suspect
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering incident that happened last week. The SCPD says they received a report that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the suspect “made entry” into a vehicle in a South Charleston […]
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
WSAZ
Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people are recovering after an accident during the Firemen’s Parade at the annual Nicholas County Potato Festival Friday night. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two teenage girls and an adult woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after coming in contact with a low-hanging phone cable after the parade.
Metro News
1 dead, 4 injured in Wood County UTV wreck
WALKER, W.Va. — One person is dead and four others are injured following a UTV crash in Wood County. It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road in Walker at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Wood County Sheriffs Department, Eastwood Fire Department and EMS crews all responded to...
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon. Kanawha County 911 says that the incident happened in the 200 block of South Pinch Rd. in Pinch at around 2:15 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a 27-year-old man on a bike appeared […]
Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County
UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
WSAZ
Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May. After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris. The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole...
WSAZ
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
WSAZ
Shootings lead West Side neighborhood watch to ask for community involvement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident on Aug. 5, 2022 including a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on murder charges. Police are still searching for a suspect in another deadly shooting on Wyoming Avenue that happened Friday. Jean, who only wanted to...
WVNT-TV
VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
Metro News
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide
MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
Huntington police, fire departments warn of scams targeting residents for money
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department are warning residents of scams in the area. According to the Huntington Fire Department, residents have reported receiving text messages that include a link to get $10 off a “Fire Fighters of Huntington WV” T-shirt. The HFD says the text is a scam. […]
WSAZ
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
Metro News
Charleston police execute juvenile petition in Aug. 5 shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they’ve now arrested the juvenile charged in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting death. The arrest of the 17-year-old came Sunday night. The teenager was named in a juvenile petition for the shooting death of James Hambrick, 42, five days after the murder.
Ansted man arrested for destroying property
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after midnight on September 10, 2022, deputies responded to a disturbance on Master Hill Rd in Ansted. Upon arrival, deputies found a new pickup truck and camper with large dents. Deputies contacted the callers, who stated a male was acting erratic in their yard and, when told to leave, had tried to attack them and destroy their property. Deputies then contacted the suspected male, who at the time appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Mt. Hope man sentenced to prison for explosives
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison on an explosives charge in relation to a 2021 incident in which he was found to be in possession of a pipe bomb. Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that Jesse Cline, 30, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony offense of illegal possession of an explosive device on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
WSAZ
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges following a deadly shooting in August, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police say the 17-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in the death of James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died two days following the shooting...
WSAZ
LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
