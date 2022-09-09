ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Independent

Trump phones mother of shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt: ‘It’s a terrible thing that has happened’

Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside DC jail.A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.“Its a terrible thing that has happened with a lot of people that have been treated very, very unfairly. We love Ashli and so horrible what happened to her... We are with you. We are working with a lot of different people on this. We can’t let this happen,” he can be heard...
CoinDesk

Path Forward for Crypto Gets Tougher After US CPI Report Comes in Hot

The path forward for risky assets, including cryptocurrencies, may have become more challenging. The U.S. inflation rate, it turns out, isn’t slowing nearly as much as economists had predicted it would. The latest reading comes from Tuesday’s release of the U.S. consumer price index, which showed the 12-month inflation...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Association Sets Up New Crypto Industry PAC

The Blockchain Association is adding its own political action committee to the crypto industry’s growing array of campaign-finance efforts seeking to steer the U.S. government’s debate over digital assets. The BA PAC will contribute to the campaigns of “pro-crypto candidates” from both parties, according to Kristin Smith, the...
CoinDesk

Wall Street Titans' New Crypto Exchange Aims to Seriously Cut Costs for Investors

A new cryptocurrency exchange forged by some of Wall Street's biggest players has ambitious plans to dramatically reduce how much traders pay to buy and sell digital assets. It will initially focus on only a "handful" of tokens including bitcoin (BTC) that its lawyers are confident aren't securities – thus avoiding a regulatory drama still playing out in Washington.
CoinDesk

FTC Moves to Join Crypto Lender Celsius’ Bankruptcy Case

The Federal Trade Commission wants to get involved with failed crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy case. On Tuesday, two lawyers with the business regulator, Katherine Johnson and Katherine Aizpuru, asked the judge overseeing Celsius’ proceedings for permission to represent the FTC. She also requested a copy of all relevant documents. The requests had not been granted by press time.
CoinDesk

Crypto Crime-Focused Justice Department Leader Leaving: Report

Nicholas Quaid, a prominent figure in developing the regime surrounding crypto crime legislation and prosecution, is leaving the Department of Justice, according to a Bloomberg Law report Tuesday. Quaid, second-in-command in the DOJ’s criminal division, will depart his current role at the end of this week. His nearly two years...
CoinDesk

Digital Wallet Provider MetaMask Allows Crypto Purchases With Brazilian Reals

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. MetaMask, one of the largest crypto wallet providers, has integrated the Brazilian government’s payment system Pix and started allowing crypto purchases with Brazilian reals.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's Health May Hinge on a Legal Feud in Norway

Though deeply rooted in Bitcoin’s past, a court case beginning in Norway this week could have serious implications for the cryptocurrency’s future, according to the plaintiff’s supporters. Hodlonaut, a pseudonymous bitcoiner who edits Bitcoin magazine Citadel21, filed the lawsuit against businessman Craig S. Wright, who has repeatedly...
CoinDesk

Near Protocol Forms Working Group to Promote DeFi Governance

The Near Protocol, a blockchain network on which developers can build decentralized applications (dapps), is forming a working group to set standards for self-governance. The initiative, called the Near Digital Collective (NDC), is aimed at further decentralizing the ecosystem’s decision-making by moving it onto its native blockchain, according to an announcement on Monday. The move will make the Near community more transparent and fairer, according to the press release shared with CoinDesk.
CoinDesk

Cream Finance Exploiter Converts $1.75M in Stolen Funds to Bitcoin

An attacker behind one of Cream Finance’s several exploits converted roughly $1.75 million in stolen funds on Monday, blockchain data shows. The address has now moved 607 bitcoins in stolen funds so far since the exploits. Tracking tool MistTrack showed the attack swapped more than 1,000 ethers to 80...
