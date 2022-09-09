ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Clarksburg's Hurlbuts to Walk for Jimmy Fund

BOSTON, Mass. -- Two Clarksburg residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sarah Hurlbut and Dakota Hurlbut, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
CLARKSBURG, MA
iBerkshires.com

14th Williamstown Fun Run Begins Sept. 17

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its fourteenth Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Both race events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School Street. The event consists of two races, a 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk. The...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Jazz Stroll Begins Sept. 15

LENOX-- The third Lenox Jazz Stroll will kick off at the Lenox Library this week, running from Sept. 15 to 17. The event is a collaboration with the Milltown Foundation, Berkshire Jazz Collective and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. The festival will begin Thursday with a screening of a documentary film by George Schuller, The Modern Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Principal Resigns, Was Fired in 2008 Over Conduct With BArT Student

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — One week after iBerkshires.com reached out to the Lenox Public Schools regarding 14-year-old suspicions of an inappropriate relationship with a minor by the man who was hired as the district's middle-high school principal this summer, the district announced late Tuesday that Salvatore Frieri had resigned.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Fall Run Returns For the Second Year

ADAMS, Mass. — The American Legion Riders will again be hosting the Fall Run this Saturday, Sept. 17, in Bowe Field to raise funds for military veterans in need throughout Massachusetts. Last year, a group of local volunteers revived this long-standing tradition that ceased to roar through Western Massachusetts...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Florida Man Killed in Saturday Motorcycle Crash

FLORIDA, Mass. — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. State Police say the 44-year-old man, who was not identified, was operating his 2007 Harley-Davidson in River Road when it crashed at about 8:11. Troopers from the Cheshire barracks, Florida Fire Department and Northern Berkshire...
FLORIDA, MA
Person
Eliza Fletcher
iBerkshires.com

Recovery Month Standout Planned in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Wear purple and bring a sign to recognize Recovery Month on Tuesday at City Hall. The stand out begins at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn at City Hall and the Rev. David Anderson of First Baptist Church will give a prayer of remembrance and thanks.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
FLORIDA, MA
iBerkshires.com

New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
#Murder#Joggers#Violent Crime#Pittsfield Run Remembers
iBerkshires.com

Skavlem Hat Trick Leads Mount Greylock Girls in Rout

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Jane Skavlem scored three times, and six different players scored for the Mount Greylock girls soccer team in a 9-0 win over Springfield Central on Monday. Gigi Nicastro scored a pair, including her first career goal, and Nora Lopez had a goal and an assist in the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iBerkshires.com

Norcross Scores Game-Winner as Hoosac Valley Boys Go to 2-1

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Drew Norcross scored with seven minutes left in regulation Tuesday to break a 1-1 tie and give the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Gateway. Ian Godfrey scored the first Hoosac Valley goal. Aiden Middlebrook and Dylan Rohlfs had assists in the win. The...
CHESHIRE, MA
mynbc5.com

Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
BENNINGTON, VT

