Clarksburg's Hurlbuts to Walk for Jimmy Fund
BOSTON, Mass. -- Two Clarksburg residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sarah Hurlbut and Dakota Hurlbut, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
14th Williamstown Fun Run Begins Sept. 17
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its fourteenth Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Both race events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School Street. The event consists of two races, a 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk. The...
Lenox Jazz Stroll Begins Sept. 15
LENOX-- The third Lenox Jazz Stroll will kick off at the Lenox Library this week, running from Sept. 15 to 17. The event is a collaboration with the Milltown Foundation, Berkshire Jazz Collective and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. The festival will begin Thursday with a screening of a documentary film by George Schuller, The Modern Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy.
Lenox Principal Resigns, Was Fired in 2008 Over Conduct With BArT Student
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — One week after iBerkshires.com reached out to the Lenox Public Schools regarding 14-year-old suspicions of an inappropriate relationship with a minor by the man who was hired as the district's middle-high school principal this summer, the district announced late Tuesday that Salvatore Frieri had resigned.
Adams Fall Run Returns For the Second Year
ADAMS, Mass. — The American Legion Riders will again be hosting the Fall Run this Saturday, Sept. 17, in Bowe Field to raise funds for military veterans in need throughout Massachusetts. Last year, a group of local volunteers revived this long-standing tradition that ceased to roar through Western Massachusetts...
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Florida Man Killed in Saturday Motorcycle Crash
FLORIDA, Mass. — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. State Police say the 44-year-old man, who was not identified, was operating his 2007 Harley-Davidson in River Road when it crashed at about 8:11. Troopers from the Cheshire barracks, Florida Fire Department and Northern Berkshire...
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
Recovery Month Standout Planned in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Wear purple and bring a sign to recognize Recovery Month on Tuesday at City Hall. The stand out begins at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn at City Hall and the Rev. David Anderson of First Baptist Church will give a prayer of remembrance and thanks.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
Skavlem Hat Trick Leads Mount Greylock Girls in Rout
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Jane Skavlem scored three times, and six different players scored for the Mount Greylock girls soccer team in a 9-0 win over Springfield Central on Monday. Gigi Nicastro scored a pair, including her first career goal, and Nora Lopez had a goal and an assist in the...
Norcross Scores Game-Winner as Hoosac Valley Boys Go to 2-1
CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Drew Norcross scored with seven minutes left in regulation Tuesday to break a 1-1 tie and give the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Gateway. Ian Godfrey scored the first Hoosac Valley goal. Aiden Middlebrook and Dylan Rohlfs had assists in the win. The...
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Police discover cannabis farm in Westfield house after neighbors notice odor
WESTFIELD — Police recently uncovered and shut down another home-based cannabis growing operation, but it is quite different than the four other indoor cannabis farms police have raided in the past several months. Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster reported in a court document that police executed a warrant at...
Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
