ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police ID 2 men killed in Rochester Thursday night

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeshA_0hobsoop00

Two men were killed in Rochester Thursday night, marking the city's 56th and 57th homicides of 2022.

The two men were killed in separate incidents that occurred about two hours apart in different neighborhoods on Rochester's west side, according to Rochester police.

Fatal stabbing on Angle Street

Cory Dubois, 34, of Rochester was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another person on Angle Street, near Lyell Avenue, on Thursday evening, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Dubois was taken by private vehicle to St. Mary's Medical Campus on Genesee Street around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead in the entrance vestibule, Umbrino said.

Man shot, killed, crashed car in southwest Rochester

Lanard Davis, 42, of Rochester was shot at least once while behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a tree at Congress Avenue and Pioneer Street around 8:30 p.m., Umbrino said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were inside the car ― a woman in her 20s was in the front passenger seat and a 10-year-old was in the rear seat, Umbrino said. The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. She was not shot, but rather suffered injuries from shattered glass, officers said. The child was not physically injured.

Umbrino said it was not clear whether the car was parked or moving when someone fired into the vehicle.

2022 homicides

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace comparable to last year's.

Investigation underway

No charges have been filed in connection with either slaying. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Police ID 2 men killed in Rochester Thursday night

Comments / 6

lejune kennedy
4d ago

Again...WHAT HAPPENED TO THE (SO CALLED) "STATE OF EMERGENCY"?!!When did that end or was it all certain ones and politics?If the media didn't put people in the spotlight of danger, l believe they would come forward to keep their community and city safe.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Police investigate shooting on Sherman Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting on Sherman Street Monday afternoon. Police say they found a man in his early 20's suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound

Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in June 2020 Maplewood District Homicide

A Rochester man will serve 25 years to life in a June 2020 homicide in the Maplewood District. 28-year-old Olajuwon Holt was convicted in July of 2nd-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Paris Washington on Bardin Street. Holt was on parole for an assault conviction at the time,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Teen Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
13 WHAM

Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee sentenced for 2020 Rochester murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A judge sentenced a parolee to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the Maplewood neighborhood two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was convicted July 19 of second-degree murder for the death of Paris Washington in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#West Side#Violent Crime
13 WHAM

Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO: Part of 590 shut down due to four car crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A stretch of 590 is currently shut down starting at South Winton. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating and say four cars have crashed due to a wrong way driver, driving south in the north lane. No serious injuries are reported. 13WHAM has crews on...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy