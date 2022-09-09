Two men were killed in Rochester Thursday night, marking the city's 56th and 57th homicides of 2022.

The two men were killed in separate incidents that occurred about two hours apart in different neighborhoods on Rochester's west side, according to Rochester police.

Fatal stabbing on Angle Street

Cory Dubois, 34, of Rochester was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another person on Angle Street, near Lyell Avenue, on Thursday evening, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Dubois was taken by private vehicle to St. Mary's Medical Campus on Genesee Street around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead in the entrance vestibule, Umbrino said.

Man shot, killed, crashed car in southwest Rochester

Lanard Davis, 42, of Rochester was shot at least once while behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a tree at Congress Avenue and Pioneer Street around 8:30 p.m., Umbrino said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were inside the car ― a woman in her 20s was in the front passenger seat and a 10-year-old was in the rear seat, Umbrino said. The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. She was not shot, but rather suffered injuries from shattered glass, officers said. The child was not physically injured.

Umbrino said it was not clear whether the car was parked or moving when someone fired into the vehicle.

2022 homicides

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace comparable to last year's.

Investigation underway

No charges have been filed in connection with either slaying. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Police ID 2 men killed in Rochester Thursday night