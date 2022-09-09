ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed Recovers $30 million in Stolen Crypto Thanks to Chain Analysis

By Francisco Pires
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago

A joint effort by the US government and blockchain firm Chainalysis has resulted in the recovery of around $30 million in stolen cryptocurrencies . The effort showcases that crypto can and will be subject to greater scrutiny and concerted investigative efforts between the government and private institutions. Advancements in blockchain analysis are key to increasing security in a field that has already seen $1.3 billion hacked away by bad actors in 2022 alone .

According to Chainalysis, 30$ million was recovered from the prominent hacking squad Lazarus, which is thought to operate with the North Korean government's blessing (the US specifically says the group acts under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau). The recovered funds were part of the $625 million siphoned from popular NFT game Axie Infinity , whose Ronin sidechain was hacked earlier this year. Adjusting for the cryptocurrency price downtrend since the hack, the recovered $30 million only amounts to 12% of the stolen crypto assets.

The senior director of investigations at Chainalysis , Erin Plante, said the seizure demonstrates that "it is becoming more difficult for bad actors to successfully cash out their ill-gotten crypto gains. We have proven that with the right blockchain analysis tools, world-class investigators and compliance professionals can collaborate to stop even the most sophisticated hackers and launderers."

In the process, Chainalysis helped investigators read the blockchain to follow the money across several obfuscation techniques. The company said that Lazarus' money laundering scheme used more than 12,000 unique crypto addresses across several crypto assets. Cryptocurrency mixers (which aggregate funds to make them fungible, i.e., indistinguishable) such as the recently sanctioned Tornado Cash app ( which resulted in the detention of one of its lead programmers, Alexey Pertsev ) were also used, as were several cryptocurrency bridges that further served to obfuscate the stolen funds across multiple cryptocurrencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdQUn_0hobsTES00

Chainalysis-provided infographic on the cryptocurrency laundering scheme used by Lazarus. (Image credit: Chainalysis)

The partial recovery is, of course, less than ideal. But even so, the increasing numbers of government and law enforcement cryptocurrency and NFT seizures show that even decentralized technologies are subject to centralized choke points. This is where checks and balances can be put into effect.

Sky Mavis, developers of Axis Infinity and the Ronin sidechain, took to Twitter to announce the seizure, expecting the stolen funds to be returned to the treasury "after some time." The company recently partnered with Google Cloud as a validator node for its Ronin sidechain, with Google becoming an independent enterprise validator for Ronin in a node pool. The firm will take on the role of monitoring validator uptimes and contribute to the collective security of the network. It's an interesting take — Sky Mavis thus takes advantage of Google's cybersecurity expertise, adding a (hopefully) incorruptible node to its relatively limited pool of validators, which was the principal reason why the initial attack ever took place.

See more

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Apple to Buy 3D NAND Memory from Chinese YMTC

Apple has reportedly approved 3D NAND flash produced by Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. and will now use it for its upcoming iPhone 14 smartphones. The move represents a strong win for YMTC and will ensure steady supply of flash memory for Apple's next-generation products. For now, Yangtze Memory will supply...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Hackers#Web3#Fed#North Korean#Nft
Tom's Hardware

Alleged Nvidia RTX 4090 Cards Appear in EEC Listing

An EEC listing (opens in new tab) - a list of products proposed for sale in the Eurasian Economic Commission area - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - has appeared detailing potential Gigabyte Nvidia GPUs, all of them 4090 (opens in new tab) models. These listings appear from time...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Associated Press

Dubai Metaverse Firm MetaFi Secures $3 Million Funding from Industry Heavyweights

DUBAI, U.A.E.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- UAE-based company raised the new funding from an array of big names in the Web3 industry: DoublePeak Group, Maven Capital, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Megala Ventures, Magnus Capital, Legion Ventures, SL2 Capital, X21 Digital, Good Games Guild, MetaGaming Guild, Mintable Go! Fund, and Athena Ventures were among the participants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005956/en/ Dubai Metaverse Firm MetaFi Secures $3 Million Funding from Industry Heavyweights (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Tom's Hardware

Seagate Partners With DNA Tech Startup for 1000x Data Densities

But it is starting with a DNA storage solution the size of a family kitchen. Seagate has a new partner to help advance its quest for domination of the data storage industry. The storage stalwart has teamed up with a DNA-based digital data storage startup called Catalog, which was founded by MIT alumni in 2016. The technical twosome today announced that they will be working on several initiatives together, but the most interesting potential advance could be the work on making DNA-based platforms up to 1,000 times smaller.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Leaked Raptor Lake Specs Show More Cores, Higher Power Draw

The Core i9-13900K/KF will feature 24 cores in total, with 8 performance cores accompanied by a whopping 16 efficiency cores for less essential tasks. Boost frequencies on the 13900K/KF have been heavily upgraded over the 12900K (and even the KS), with a peak Thermal Velocity boost of 5.8 GHz, 5.7 GHz Turbo 3.0. Cache has been upgraded to 36MB of L2 cache as well (compared to 30MB on the 12900K).
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Sapphire Rapids HBM2E CPUs Fall Behind EPYC 3D V-Cache CPUs In Leaked Benchmarks

New benchmark results of Intel's Sapphire Rapids engineering samples leaked. A well-known blogger has shared perhaps the first performance numbers of Intel’s upcoming Xeon Platinum Sapphire Rapids (opens in new tab) processors with 60 cores and HBM2E memory. Apparently, neither a 60-core Intel CPU nor the Xeon CPU with on-package HBM2E memory can beat AMD’s high-end EPYCs available today.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy