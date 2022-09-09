Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
WLTX.com
App State stayed overnight in College Station after win against Texas A&M due to travel woes
BOONE, N.C. — The Appalachian State Football team was forced to stay in College Station, Texas overnight after their victory over No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday. The team began posting a series of tweets around 1 a.m. explaining that travel delays kept them in College Station, Texas. Fans...
Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 near Scranton, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about noon at the intersection of Highway 52 and W. Lee Flowers Road north of Scranton. According to SCHP Lt. Sonny Collins, […]
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
WMBF
Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate. A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
WLTX.com
Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train. Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street. In...
Safety tree cutting happening on several interstates in the Midlands
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Trees are coming down on the side of the road and on the island of several interstates. One of those is I-20 near the White Pond Road exit at the Richland/Kershaw County border, and the other is I-77 between Alpine and Killian Road in Northern Richland County.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
wpde.com
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
Rockingham Speedway planning drive-thru Christmas light show
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Speedway this weekend announced a month-long drive-thru Christmas light show planned for December. Rockingham’s Speedway Christmas will feature more than 300 twinkling displays along a three-mile Winter Wonderland route, according to the track’s website. The event runs Dec. 1-31 and on Fridays, Saturdays and...
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This Month
Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed. For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!
Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
wpde.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
Funeral announced for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 kids found shot dead in home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from […]
