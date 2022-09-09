ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

Laurinburg Exchange

The Party Outback is coming

LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate. A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.
LUMBERTON, NC
WLTX.com

Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train. Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street. In...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Check Out "Conway Burger Week" This Month

Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed. For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
FLORENCE, SC

