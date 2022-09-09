Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Rebound, Latest Numbers and More
How common is COVID rebound and what should you know if you think you have it?. After several recent high-profile cases, many have been wondering about the condition. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. What We Know About COVID Rebound, Its Causes and...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Counties at ‘High' Alert Level, Latest Symptoms
Several Illinois counties still remain at a "high" COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and while transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch for. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID-19...
Chicago Health Officials Are Monitoring Spread of Polio as New York Declares Emergency
Public health officials in Chicago are monitoring the spread of polio after New York declared a state of emergency over an outbreak of the virus that has been largely under control for decades due to widespread vaccination. New York declared the state of emergency on Friday to boost vaccination efforts...
Respiratory Illnesses Leading to Early Surge in Child Hospitalizations. Here's What to Know
Fall and winter are usually the times respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent surge in child hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned. "Right now we're seeing a lot of RSV, we're seeing some other respiratory viruses, you know, lot of kids right now being hospitalized broadly with some respiratory viruses - more traditional ones," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live Tuesday.
Illinois hospitals seeing spike in kids with respiratory illnesses: report
CHICAGO - Illinois hospitals are seeing a spike in kids with respiratory illnesses. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that while it's not unusual for hospitals to see a surge of kids who are sick during the winter, cases increasing in August and September is unusual. It's a challenge for hospitals...
Which COVID Symptoms Should You Watch For Heading Into Fall and Winter?
As the COVID-19 pandemic treads into its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday that newer variants can bring changes in symptoms and mutations are possible heading into the coming months. Still, the latest BA.5 variant remaining the top driver of cases in the United States, but as new...
Advocate Christ Hospital And Medical Center
Founded in 1960, Advocate Aurora Health includes the 788-bed teaching hospital Advocate Christ Medical Center (ACMC), which is situated in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, Illinois. The hospital saw 40,517 hospitalizations, 3,738 deliveries, 102,279 ER visits, 334,958 outpatient visits, and 24,745 surgeries in the most recent year for which data were available.
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
IDPH: Therapeutic COVID-19 treatments have kept 8,600 people out of hospital in Illinois in past four months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois health officials say new data show COVID-19 treatments are working. New numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health show COVID-19 therapies kept about 8,600 people out of the hospital in the past four months. This announcement comes as 68 Illinois counties are back in the...
New Website to Help Seniors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois
Whether I'm willing to admit it or not, I'm at the point in my life where I'm closer to the end than the beginning. Not that I'm in any hurry to call it quits, but I've definitely reached the point where I need to do a little planning. The question...
Time is Running Out to File a Claim in Google Lawsuit Fueled by Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
The clock is ticking for eligible Illinois residents to submit a claim as a part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit is strikingly similar to a Facebook class-action suit from earlier this year, with both suits claiming the companies are in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. In the Facebook lawsuit, many Illinois residents received checks worth just under $400 this year.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
State of Illinois announces recipients of $3.5 Million grants through RISE Program
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- 42 grant recipients will soon receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the recipients of the grant on Tuesday. The State is able to provide these grants, through the...
The Strike that Started the Red Wave
This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. In 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school teachers in...
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
UChicago Medicine Opening Outpatient Clinic Inside Former Shore Bank Home In Kenwood
KENWOOD — As Northwestern Medicine moves forward with efforts to open a $100 million center in Bronzeville, UChicago Medicine is pursuing plans to open a similar facility several blocks away. UChicago Medicine is opening an outpatient clinic inside a renovated 13,000-square-foot building at 4658 S. Drexel Blvd., which the...
Possible freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A possible railroad strike is looming – and it could have a major impact on your travel plans and beyond.The Biden administration has been working to avert the strike, which could begin late this coming Friday and could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion daily in lost productivity, potentially sparking yet another supply chain crisis.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, service on nine different Metra lines in the Chicago area could also come to a halt if the strike happens. The tracks on the Metra lines are owned by freight railroad companies...
