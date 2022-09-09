Dickson lost to Clarksville 46-20 last week. The loss moves Dickson County to 0-4 on the season with a matchup against McGavock coming up next week. Clarksville got off to a quick start going up 12-0 in the first quarter. Dickson responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, but Clarksville would score two more touchdowns before the half.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO