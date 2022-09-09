Read full article on original website
Dickson Middle defeats Harpeth Middle 7-0
Dickson Middle defeated Harpeth Middle last week by a score of 7-0. It was 8th grade night for Harpeth Middle, but the Lady Dragons got the win thanks to four goals from Olivia Robertson, two goals from Anna Wilson and one goal by Abby Haggard.
Dickson soccer coach Chris Cardona celebrates 100th win
Dickson County Lady Cougars soccer coach Chris Cardona celebrated his 100th win a few weeks ago during the Smokey Mountain Cup. In the Lady Cougars first game of the cup, they defeated Oneida 3-0.
Dickson falls to Clarksville 46-20
Dickson lost to Clarksville 46-20 last week. The loss moves Dickson County to 0-4 on the season with a matchup against McGavock coming up next week. Clarksville got off to a quick start going up 12-0 in the first quarter. Dickson responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, but Clarksville would score two more touchdowns before the half.
