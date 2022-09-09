ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsport, IN

vincennespbs.org

Greene County lighting project starts Spring 2023

The Indiana Department of Transportation has updated the time line for a lighting project. Lights will be installed at the interchange of US 231 and I-69 in Greene County in spring of 2023. Officials say it will improve safety in that area. The change in schedule was due to issues...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Advics Manufacturing is hiring in Vigo County

Advics Manufacturing, LLC in the Vigo County industrial park is hiring, hear about why they may be the perfect fit for you in this Good Day Live segment. Find more information about the jobs available at their website here. Visit on-site:. Advics Manufacturing, LLC. 10550 James Adams St, Terre Haute,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Knox County farmland up for auction

A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Power restored to Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Edwardsport, IN
vincennespbs.org

Road work continues in Southern Indiana

Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

City official discuss trash services

Vincennes officials are trying to figure out what to do about the city’s trash service. First City News spoke with members of the Vincennes City Council. They say, right now, what the city is bringing in through trash services is not covering expenses. This is why council members have...
VINCENNES, IN
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE

(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
OLNEY, IL
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County road work starts Wednesday

Drivers in Knox County may notice a road closure on Wednesday, September 14. Knox County officials say on September 14, Keller Road at the intersection of Elkhorn Road will close. Crews will be reconstructing a portion of Keller Road. During this time, Elkhorn road will remain open. Then on September...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
News Break
Politics
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes leaders learn more about new ARPA coordinator

There’s a new plan in place to decide how the city of Vincennes will spend its American Rescue Plan Act money or ARPA. Jamie Dugan introduced herself to the Vincennes City Council on Monday. Dugan is the new community coordinator of the Hoosiers Enduring Legacy program also known as...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Hydrant flushing underway in Vincennes

Fall hydrant flushing has started in Vincennes. Flushing will take place for the next 3 weeks from 8 PM to 4 AM in various locations. Water customers will see some discoloration of water during hydrant flushing and also low water pressure. This evenings flushing takes place around 2nd Street to...
VINCENNES, IN
KISS 106

The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana

Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Prospective VU students descend on Vincennes

This Saturday is the first of 3 PreVU days this fall. Indiana’s First College hosts PreVU days for prospective students to learn about all that Vincennes University has to offer. There will be an open house this Saturday for future students to explore VU’s over 180 majors, discover hands-on...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th

Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
VINCENNES, IN

