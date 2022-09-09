Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Greene County lighting project starts Spring 2023
The Indiana Department of Transportation has updated the time line for a lighting project. Lights will be installed at the interchange of US 231 and I-69 in Greene County in spring of 2023. Officials say it will improve safety in that area. The change in schedule was due to issues...
MyWabashValley.com
Advics Manufacturing is hiring in Vigo County
Advics Manufacturing, LLC in the Vigo County industrial park is hiring, hear about why they may be the perfect fit for you in this Good Day Live segment. Find more information about the jobs available at their website here. Visit on-site:. Advics Manufacturing, LLC. 10550 James Adams St, Terre Haute,...
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
vincennespbs.org
City official discuss trash services
Vincennes officials are trying to figure out what to do about the city’s trash service. First City News spoke with members of the Vincennes City Council. They say, right now, what the city is bringing in through trash services is not covering expenses. This is why council members have...
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
vincennespbs.org
Knox County road work starts Wednesday
Drivers in Knox County may notice a road closure on Wednesday, September 14. Knox County officials say on September 14, Keller Road at the intersection of Elkhorn Road will close. Crews will be reconstructing a portion of Keller Road. During this time, Elkhorn road will remain open. Then on September...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
WTHI
Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn more about new ARPA coordinator
There’s a new plan in place to decide how the city of Vincennes will spend its American Rescue Plan Act money or ARPA. Jamie Dugan introduced herself to the Vincennes City Council on Monday. Dugan is the new community coordinator of the Hoosiers Enduring Legacy program also known as...
WTHI
A new (free) service in Vigo County might keep a valuable part of your car from getting stolen
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's office announced a new partnership on Tuesday. Terre Haute's Midas auto shop and the sheriff's office are working together to fight catalytic converter theft. A catalytic converter is a car part that helps reduce air pollution. Theft of this part has...
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
vincennespbs.org
Hydrant flushing underway in Vincennes
Fall hydrant flushing has started in Vincennes. Flushing will take place for the next 3 weeks from 8 PM to 4 AM in various locations. Water customers will see some discoloration of water during hydrant flushing and also low water pressure. This evenings flushing takes place around 2nd Street to...
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
vincennespbs.org
Prospective VU students descend on Vincennes
This Saturday is the first of 3 PreVU days this fall. Indiana’s First College hosts PreVU days for prospective students to learn about all that Vincennes University has to offer. There will be an open house this Saturday for future students to explore VU’s over 180 majors, discover hands-on...
vincennespbs.org
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
WTHI
Local veteran walks many, many miles for a cause bigger than himself
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, one local veteran put several miles on his boots, all for a great cause. You may recall Jose Gonzalez -- he walked 24 miles last year -- from Rosedale to Rockville and back. This year, he's back again, but with an even longer...
