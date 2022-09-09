Man shot and killed by Zion police after he allegedly fired at officers

ZION, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Zion police officers shot and killed a man after, police say, he fired at officers.

A statement from police said the 47-year-old man was trying to break into the home of a woman Thursday evening. The woman had obtained an order of protection against him earlier in the day.

Officers found him by the back door of her home on the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue at 6:20 pm. They say he pulled out a gun, refused to drop it when ordered, and began firing shots at the officers.

They took cover and the man ran and was confronted by another officer a block away and was shot and later died.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said while there was an order of protection, it had not been served on the man before the incident.

