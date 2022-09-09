Read full article on original website
jerseydigs.com
Experience the Most Luxurious Amenities in Jersey City and One to Two Months Free at Haus25
Haus25 is at the forefront of ensuring residents experience the most luxurious amenities every day so they can effortlessly relax and rejuvenate without having to leave home. Have you ever wanted to live like you’re on a permanent vacation? Then Haus25 might be the new home for you. Choose from spacious one- and two-bedroom residences curated for elevated modern city living. Your customized home will showcase contemporary layouts, flawless finishes, quartz countertops, custom modular closets, elegant bathrooms, stunning bedrooms, ButterflyMX smartphone video intercom systems, and a lot more.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Canco Lofts Adding Penthouses, New Live/Work Units
A sprawling arts facility situated in Jersey City’s Marion neighborhood will soon be buzzing with construction as the greenlight has been given to build out seven interior floors inside one of Canco Lofts’ buildings. During their August 23 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a plan from...
jerseydigs.com
Babka Bailout to Celebrate Grand Opening of Brick-and-Mortar Bakery in Jersey City
A business success that sprung up despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic will officially open their first bakery this week as Babka Bailout will kick off their run in Jersey City’s The Heights neighborhood. On September 14, a storefront at 476 Central Avenue will be holding grand opening...
What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial
What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
Beloved N.J. pizzeria named one of world’s best by Italian website
It was big news when Razza was getting attention from across the Hudson River. Now, the Jersey City pizzeria is getting love from across the Atlantic Ocean. Italian website 50TopPizza recently released its list of the 50 best pizzerias in the world. While the list was predictably dominated by pizzerias in Italy, Razza didn’t just make the list — it came in at No. 27.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Milton Terrace, 20-unit apartment property in Plainfield
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. on Thursday said it recently sold a 20-unit multifamily property at 1251 Milton Place in Plainfield for an undisclosed price. Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, Milton Terrace Holdings, to whom she previously sold the property. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood procured the purchaser, which was not disclosed.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On September 12, 2022, the City of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center, after it received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 West Kinney Street in the city's Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling includes new bathrooms, a...
Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident
A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
Clifton Hot Dog Spot Destroyed By Van 'Ready To Rock'
Dave Martina is "ready to rock." And so is his Clifton hot dog joint destroyed by an out-of-control van just days after its grand opening is almost ready to reopen, he said. Martina tells Daily Voice that his Van Houten Avenue eatery Original Jumbo's has been remodeled and will reopen Sunday, Sept. 18.
HazMat Situation Sends Four Firefighters To Hospital, Building Evacuated In Jersey City
Four firefighters were hospitalized and several civilians evaluated by EMS for a chemical odor that evacuated a Jersey City building Tuesday, Sept. 13, officials said. Police and fire crews were called to 500 Bergen Ave., around 5 p.m. for reports of a strange odor. HazMat units were deployed and first...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
When will Jersey City post crime stats online, and why did they disappear from website? Officials won’t say.
The Jersey City Police Department website was rudimentary, but it had all the information people needed to know: the leaders of the department and the locations of the precincts, as well as the history of the department and the names of officers who died in the line of duty. And...
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood
Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
