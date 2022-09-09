ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton draw up four-man manager shortlist including Steve Cooper to replace Graham Potter after Chelsea move

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Graham Potter - and it includes Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Chelsea officially unveiled Potter as their new manager on a whopping five-year contract last night after paying the Seagulls £20m compensation.

Graham Potter left Brighton to take charge of Chelsea this week Credit: EPA
Steve Cooper is allegedly on the shortlist to replace him Credit: Rex

Potter, 47, will earn just over £10m a year - far more than sacked predecessor Thomas Tuchel who was paid around £8m a year.

He left Brighton after three seasons to become the first managerial appointment under Chelsea’s new US-led owners.

Now that has left the South Coast side searching for a new man to take charge of the first-team.

The Athletic claims that they have four men in mind to become their new manager.

And they state that Cooper is one of the names on their shortlist.

The 42-year-old led England to the Under-17 World Cup before spending two years in charge of Swansea City.

He suffered play-off disappointment in both seasons at the Welsh club, but it was third time a charm last term.

Having left the Swans, he took Forest from the bottom of the Championship to the Premier League after winning the play-offs.

Despite a huge transfer outlay in the summer, the club are currently second bottom of the top-flight.

He is allegedly joined on the list by Kjetil Knutsen, 53, has been in charge of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt for four years.

He has won the domestic league twice during his homeland and led his team to convincing victories over both Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Celtic in last year’s Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls are also prepared to look to the EFL to find Potter’s successor.

Current Swansea manager Russell Martin is another coach that Brighton are potentially looking at.

And he is also joined on the list by Luton Town’s Nathan Jones.

Chelsea ‘offer PSG chief Luis Campos £135k a week to take over as sporting director and spearhead £261m transfer spree’

CHELSEA offered Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos a whopping £7m salary to move to Stamford Bridge and spearhead their next transfer spree. New owner Todd Boehly is continuing to shake things up after sacking Thomas Tuchel and replacing him with Graham Potter as he also wants to hire Campos, 58, as the club's new director of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
