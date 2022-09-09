ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Napoli leak Keylor Navas’ eye-watering wages after transfer for PSG’s backup keeper breaks down

By Jack Figg
 4 days ago
NAPOLI director Cristiano Giuntoli has claimed Keylor Navas is on wages of £13million at PSG.

The Costa Rican keeper has lost his place as No1 in the French capital to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Keylor Navas saw a move to Napoli collapse Credit: Getty

As a result, Napoli were among the clubs in talks to sign Navas.

But club chief Giuntoli revealed talks broke down due to the stopper's financial demands.

He said: "Keylor Navas deal collapsed because there was no agreement between PSG and player's camp on the salary: he's on €15m gross wages per season.

"We will not try again for Navas in January - it's over."

Donnarumma, 23, joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021 but competed with Navas, 35, for the No1 spot.

The Italian made 24 appearances while his counterpart played 26 times.

Although under new manager Christophe Galtier, Donnarumma has been selected as his first-choice keeper, starting all eight games.

Navas pushed more a move away from the Ligue 1 champions but after failing to secure a switch, he is braced to fight for his spot again.

Galtier said: “This does not change my hierarchy decision, with Gianluigi as number one and Keylor as number two.

“Now that the summer market is over, I do not forbid myself to have a reflection, to know if Keylor, like every number two, must play sometimes,” to be ready “in case of suspension, injury.

"I knew that in Saint-Étienne, where there was an injury to number one and number two had not participated in many games.

“It is a reflection, but the hierarchy is established, and it stays that way.”

