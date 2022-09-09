ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jennifer McCutcheon
4d ago

It’s been drizzling on and off for the last hour and a half here in Santa Anna. I was really hoping for a little bit more rain than what we’re getting, but maybe tonight.

Surfline

September Sessions in SoCal

Good chance, if you’re a SoCal surfer, you may have already used up all your hall passes for the month of September. Things kicked off right at the beginning of the month, then the following weekend, and then…well, it’s been kinda nonstop. South swells, warm water, plus Hurricane Kay, which had widespread affects for days, beyond just send a shot of swell on Friday/Saturday. Thursday was downright muggy and tropical, and Friday morning saw more of the same, with smatterings of rain and winds that ranged from zero to 40mph over the course of minutes. The rest of the weekend was much of the same. It was kinda like an exotic surf trip, except with freeways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Remnants of Kay brings another chance of thunderstorms, flood watch to SoCal

Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday. A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, […]
latitude38.com

Sailboat Meets Beach at Dana Point

Dana Point in Southern California is no stranger to sailing, with one of its most famous (but sadly deceased) ships, the tall ship replica Pilgrim, having called the area home for many years. Sadly Pilgrim sank at her dock in 2020. On Saturday, Dana Point lost another sailboat, this time off the beach. Our friend Mitch Perkins was cruising social media sailing pages over the weekend when he came across this post on Reddit. It appears from the video, and the comments, that the person on board was having a lovely day, fishing off Dana Point… until he realized he was in the wrong spot.
DANA POINT, CA
Outsider.com

Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California

Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedesertreview.com

TS Kay causes havoc as she passes the Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY — From flooded elementary schools to I-8 closing, Tropical Storm Kay's remnants left her mark in the Imperial Valley Friday. The southwestern section of the County took the greater hit as several of El Centro’s main streets were flooded and therefore closed. The California Highway Patrol shutoff I-8 westbound as large and small boulders were washed from their nesting place and landed on the freeway in an unusual rockslide.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

