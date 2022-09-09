Good chance, if you’re a SoCal surfer, you may have already used up all your hall passes for the month of September. Things kicked off right at the beginning of the month, then the following weekend, and then…well, it’s been kinda nonstop. South swells, warm water, plus Hurricane Kay, which had widespread affects for days, beyond just send a shot of swell on Friday/Saturday. Thursday was downright muggy and tropical, and Friday morning saw more of the same, with smatterings of rain and winds that ranged from zero to 40mph over the course of minutes. The rest of the weekend was much of the same. It was kinda like an exotic surf trip, except with freeways.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO