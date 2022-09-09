ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery

KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, NE
Health
Kearney, NE
Society
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Society
State
Nebraska State
foxnebraska.com

Rescue operation conducted for occupant in car in Kearney Canal

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and CHI Health Good Samaritan responded to a rescue call of an occupied car in the Kearney Canal near the Kearney Country Club. The occupant of the car was rescued by responding officers and was transported to Good Samaritan...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kearney S Light#Americans
foxnebraska.com

Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins

LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
LEXINGTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy