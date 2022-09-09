Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery
KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
foxnebraska.com
Local program helps those with disabilities strengthen skills, gain confidence, and more
KEARNEY, Neb. — Animals have a long history of having a positive impact on humans and one local program is using horses to help those with disabilities. Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program’s Annual Summer Show was a chance for its students to compete and show off what they’ve learned over the summer.
foxnebraska.com
Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Rescue operation conducted for occupant in car in Kearney Canal
Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and CHI Health Good Samaritan responded to a rescue call of an occupied car in the Kearney Canal near the Kearney Country Club. The occupant of the car was rescued by responding officers and was transported to Good Samaritan...
foxnebraska.com
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
foxnebraska.com
Autonomous systems usher in future of farming with driverless tractor, spreaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't take the farmer out of the farm but technology may soon usher in a new era of agriculture. “I would have never thought this was possible,” said Ben Sees of Raven. Even farmers who have grown up with autosteer tractors never thought...
foxnebraska.com
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
Comments / 0