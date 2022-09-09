ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert

ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New hotel in Clayton to break ground Tuesday

CLAYTON, Mo. — South Central Avenue in Clayton will become home to hotel and condo sites as part of a development project that has a $100 million bottom line. A new AC Hotel by Marriott is on the way. The groundbreaking ceremony was set to take place at 10:30 Tuesday morning.
CLAYTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Mid Rivers Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. released a statement Sunday afternoon recalling ground beef from the Mid Rivers store in St. Peters, Missouri. The store is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased by customers between 1:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Mid...
SAINT PETERS, MO
5 On Your Side

'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A consumer products giant with a factory on the north St. Louis riverfront is planning a $180 million expansion, with the help of state and local subsidies. Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: PG), based in Cincinnati, is proposing an expansion on its existing 17-acre campus at 169 E. Grand Ave., divided between $120 million in property improvements and $60 million in new equipment, according to filings with the city of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Luke Combs to perform at Busch Stadium in 2023

ST. LOUIS — Country music star, Luke Combs, will be performing at Busch Stadium next year. Combs will embark on a 35-show world tour starting in 2023, performing in three continents and 16 different countries throughout his tour. He will make stops in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

