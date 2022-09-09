Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert
ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
New hotel in Clayton to break ground Tuesday
CLAYTON, Mo. — South Central Avenue in Clayton will become home to hotel and condo sites as part of a development project that has a $100 million bottom line. A new AC Hotel by Marriott is on the way. The groundbreaking ceremony was set to take place at 10:30 Tuesday morning.
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
Rock the night away with Trans-Siberian Orchestra this winter in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — As part of the band's winter 2022 "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Enterprise Center for two epic rock performances Saturday, Dec. 10. This is no ordinary orchestra concert. This metal band's shows include lasers and light shows that are...
Mid Rivers Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. released a statement Sunday afternoon recalling ground beef from the Mid Rivers store in St. Peters, Missouri. The store is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased by customers between 1:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Mid...
Paw Patrol, CoComelon Live! shows coming to Stifel Theatre
ST. LOUIS — Two favorites of children's entertainment are bringing live shows to St. Louis in the next few months. CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey and PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” are coming to the Stifel Theatre, and tickets go on sale this week. CoComelon, one of...
Spooky season in St. Louis: Visit these haunted houses if you're looking for a thrill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is the perfect place to be this Halloween if you're looking for a good scare. The area has many options for spine-chilling, hair-raising, heart-pounding entertainment beginning late September. Are haunted houses too scary for you? Here are some family-friendly activities you can do to...
$11M pedestrian-friendly street project designed to 'bridge the gap' between downtown and north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has an $11 million project in the works designed to “bridge the gap” between north St. Louis and downtown by revamping one of the major roads linking the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to the Major League soccer stadium. The...
Royalty in St. Louis: The day a future king visited the Arch
ST. LOUIS — With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her first son, Charles, has ascended the throne. But 45 years before he became king, Britain's new monarch, who will be known as King Charles III, paid a visit to St. Louis. On Oct. 21, 1977, he spent six...
Dellwood gives free steering wheel locks to residents amid car theft spike
DELLWOOD, Mo. — This week, if you live in the city of Dellwood, you're eligible to get a free steering wheel lock. It’s all part of an effort made possible by the city's mayor. Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones posted an announcement alerting residents that the city purchased anti-theft...
'We need your help': St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
ST. LOUIS — A non-profit is pleading for the community's help as much-needed funding from the city comes to an end. The main mission of City Hope St. Louis is taking care of the unhoused and now some shelters are in jeopardy. City Hope St. Louis has successfully operated...
'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A consumer products giant with a factory on the north St. Louis riverfront is planning a $180 million expansion, with the help of state and local subsidies. Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: PG), based in Cincinnati, is proposing an expansion on its existing 17-acre campus at 169 E. Grand Ave., divided between $120 million in property improvements and $60 million in new equipment, according to filings with the city of St. Louis.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
Blues lock up Jordan Kyrou with 8-year, $65M contract extension
ST. LOUIS — Another young star for the St. Louis Blues will be staying in St. Louis for a long time. The Blues and Jordan Kyrou agreed to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension that will keep the 24-year-old All-Star forward with the team through the 2030-31 season. Kyrou...
Luke Combs to perform at Busch Stadium in 2023
ST. LOUIS — Country music star, Luke Combs, will be performing at Busch Stadium next year. Combs will embark on a 35-show world tour starting in 2023, performing in three continents and 16 different countries throughout his tour. He will make stops in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and more.
Bye bye, Bread Co. | St. Louis-based café chain announces Panera rebrand for some locations
ST. LOUIS — Just like provel cheese, toasted ravioli, thin-crust pizza and gooey butter cake, referring to Panera Bread cafes as "Bread Co." is a hill that many St. Louisans would die on. But those living outside city and county limits might soon be forced to change their ways.
St. Louis leaders say top spending categories for $500 stimulus were food, utilities and gas
ST. LOUIS — When people lined up for St. Louis' $500 cash assistance program this winter, Qristyl Frazier's name was on the list with thousands of other applicants though there was one person she was prioritizing above all others: her mom. "Honestly, I dropped to my knees and I...
'The whole world was mourning her death': St. Louis woman describes her experience in London when Queen Elizabeth II died
ST. LOUIS — While many are mourning the Queen from thousands of miles away, one St. Louis woman was in London when the news unfolded. Hannah Colon returned home on Saturday morning and said witnessing what she did, still feels surreal. What started off as a spontaneous one-day trip...
Week 4: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with O'Fallon and Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has already made a huge impact in the community after just three weeks. And Week 4 promises to be another great matchup, with O'Fallon Township High School traveling to Edwardsville. Both teams enter the game undefeated coming off massive...
